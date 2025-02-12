 Skip to main content
Google’s Gemini is getting a lot smarter for iPhone users

By
Using Gemini Deep Research on a smartphone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Google’s Gemini AI just got a major buff for iPhone users with the addition of its Deep Research feature. Google first added this feature to Android devices, but it’s dropping in a phased rollout to the iPhone. If you don’t yet see this function, give it some time; at the time of writing, it hasn’t hit our phones here at Digital Trends yet.

The Deep Research feature “uses advanced reasoning and long context capabilities to act as a research assistant, exploring complex topics and compiling reports on your behalf.” This enables Gemini to do comprehensive, in-depth research on nearly any topic, but be warned: the process is not fast.

It can take anywhere from five to ten minutes for a single query, and it will search multiple times during the process. If Gemini discovers something in its research that prompts further inquiry, it will continue to peel back layers until it feels it has a satisfactory answer. Don’t worry, though; you don’t have to leave Gemini open during this time. You’ll receive a notification when it finishes its task.

AI Model selector option in the Gemini mobile app for iPhones.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Google has placed limits on the number of times per day you can request this level of research, as well as the number of requests you can run at the same time. Due to the time required to perform these searches, the Deep Research function is a great way to dig into a specific topic, but not if you want to receive answers promptly.

Once the rollout is complete, you’ll be able to select Deep Research from the 1.5 Pro model of Gemini. It might be available to you already; Google hasn’t given word on how the phased rollout will proceed, but we expect to see it available on all compatible iPhones within the next day or two.

