Google’s Gemini Live AI is finally getting serious about mobile apps

The future of voice-first actions in apps is here.

Scanning a book using Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends.

When Google introduced the Gemini Live avatar of its AI, it was nothing short of a revelation. The ability to have freewheeling conversations with an AI, which can also see the world around you through the phone’s camera and make sense of it, is something that still astounds me. Now, it’s getting ready to work seamlessly with the Android apps installed on your phone. 

What is changing? 

At its Pixel 10 launch event, Google announced that Gemini Live can now work with Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. So, let’s say you are talking with the AI, and want to quickly save a note, you can do so by simply speaking the task. And while at it, you no longer have to open the Keep app. 

While conversing with Gemini Live, you can directly tell it stuff like “save a note about picking up cabbage from the store,” or “add an entry for a meeting with John at 4pm this Saturday in Calendar.”

Gemini Live on a phone atop a keyboard.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The idea is to connect Gemini Live seamlessly with apps, just the way Gemini has already been integrated deeply within Google tools such as Docs, Gmail, Search, and more. With Gemini Live, you don’t have to click or type, or even switch to another app.. All you need to do is utter the command and it will be seamlessly executed in the background. 

The best is yet to come 

Gemini already works with Google’s own apps as well as third-party software such as WhatsApp using a system of connectors. Google is now focused on bringing that convenience to its mobile apps via Gemini Live for added voice-first convenience. 

Duracell battery scan using Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends.

Aside from Calendar, Keep, and Tasks, Google is also bringing it to the core communication apps, as well. “We’re adding the Messages, Phone, and Clock apps and bringing additional capabilities into our Google Maps integration, so Gemini Live will be able to help you in even more ways,” the company said in a blog post. 

Google says it’s updating the underlying models to make sure that Gemini Live conversations sound even more natural. Users will also be able to instruct Gemini Live so that it can speak slowly and match their note-taking speed. 

