 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s going to let you replace Gemini with other assistants on Android

By
Infinix Zero 30 5G Android phone in gold color with ChatGPT virtual assistant.
ChatGPT running on an Android phone Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

If you are an Android user wanting to avoid Google Gemini as your default digital assistant, you’re in luck! The latest beta version of ChatGPT allows you to set it as your default.

Android Authority first explained that setting ChatGPT as the default digital assistant makes it easier to access. Once configured, you can bring up ChatGPT by pressing the home button long. If you use gesture navigation, swipe up from the bottom corner of the screen. If enabled, you can also launch ChatGPT by long-pressing the power button, which activates its voice mode.

Recommended Videos

One thing to remember: if you set ChatGPT as your default voice assistant, you won’t be able to activate it using a custom hot word. This feature requires access to privileged APIs only available to trusted, preinstalled apps, which ChatGPT is not.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Changing the default voice assistant on Android requires ChatGPT v1.2025.070 beta. To do so, go into the Settings app, then choose Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app and select ChatGPT instead of Google to replace Gemini.

ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI. It is designed to engage in human-like conversations and can understand and generate natural language text. At its core, ChatGPT utilizes a sophisticated language model trained on vast amounts of text data. This training enables it to respond to various prompts and questions.

Its versatility allows ChatGPT to perform various tasks, including generating written content such as articles, essays, and code, providing information, and participating in interactive discussions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google urges iPhone users to switch to standalone Gemini app
Gemini app on iPhone.

Last fall, Google introduced a standalone Gemini app for iOS. At the same time, the AI assistant remained in the standalone Google app. That’s now changing. As 9to5Google first noted, Google is informing iOS users that it will remove Gemini support from the Google app. In doing so, it wants you to rely solely on the Gemini app.

In an email to iOS users, Google says: “We’re making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS. Gemini is now available as its own app, and that’s now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store. With the Gemini app, you’ll have access to all of the same features and more.”

Read more
Gemini Live could soon provide on-the-go subtitles for the hearing impaired
Person holding a phone with Google Gemini Live being shown.

Gemini Live offers a more interactive and conversational experience than traditional voice assistants by enabling natural and free-flowing conversations with AI. However, this feature has a significant drawback that may have deterred some early users.

Just like in regular conversations, Gemini Live operates entirely by voice. For instance, if you ask, “Who won the Super Bowl?” Gemini Live responds, “The Philadelphia Eagles.” Unfortunately, having that type of conversation becomes challenging in noisy environments and is impossible for individuals with hearing impairments.

Read more
Google’s Gemini is getting a lot smarter for iPhone users
Using Gemini Deep Research on a smartphone.

Google's Gemini AI just got a major buff for iPhone users with the addition of its Deep Research feature. Google first added this feature to Android devices, but it's dropping in a phased rollout to the iPhone. If you don't yet see this function, give it some time; at the time of writing, it hasn't hit our phones here at Digital Trends yet.

The Deep Research feature "uses advanced reasoning and long context capabilities to act as a research assistant, exploring complex topics and compiling reports on your behalf." This enables Gemini to do comprehensive, in-depth research on nearly any topic, but be warned: the process is not fast.

Read more