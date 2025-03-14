Google’s going to let you replace Gemini with other assistants on Android

If you are an Android user wanting to avoid Google Gemini as your default digital assistant, you’re in luck! The latest beta version of ChatGPT allows you to set it as your default.

Android Authority first explained that setting ChatGPT as the default digital assistant makes it easier to access. Once configured, you can bring up ChatGPT by pressing the home button long. If you use gesture navigation, swipe up from the bottom corner of the screen. If enabled, you can also launch ChatGPT by long-pressing the power button, which activates its voice mode.

One thing to remember: if you set ChatGPT as your default voice assistant, you won’t be able to activate it using a custom hot word. This feature requires access to privileged APIs only available to trusted, preinstalled apps, which ChatGPT is not.

Changing the default voice assistant on Android requires ChatGPT v1.2025.070 beta. To do so, go into the Settings app, then choose Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app and select ChatGPT instead of Google to replace Gemini.

ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI. It is designed to engage in human-like conversations and can understand and generate natural language text. At its core, ChatGPT utilizes a sophisticated language model trained on vast amounts of text data. This training enables it to respond to various prompts and questions.

Its versatility allows ChatGPT to perform various tasks, including generating written content such as articles, essays, and code, providing information, and participating in interactive discussions.