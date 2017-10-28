Grovemade unveils a beautiful new Wireless Charging Pad

Why it matters to you You shouldn't have to sacrifice the aesthetics of your interior design for modern-day technology.

Wireless charging is on the rise (and Apple’s on board at last), but you don’t have to sacrifice the aesthetics of your interior design for modern-day technology. That’s where Grovemade steps in — with The Wireless Charging Pad.

Grovemade is known for its hand-crafted accessories made from all-natural materials. We’ve followed the team since way back when, most recently gushing over the company’s speakers and amp. Its new Wireless Charging Pad features a stainless steel base and soft, natural cork top that’s hand-sanded. Depending on your style, you can choose between two color variants, Light and Dark.

Now that Apple has released the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and soon the iPhone X, wireless charging pads are another accessory to add to the list. While many already offer a variety of capabilities on the inside, very few focus on the design of the outside. Most look like black hockey pucks.

Both color variants were designed, manufactured, and hand-assembled in Grovepad’s workshop in Portland, Oregon. The Dark color option is hand-stained with Japanese Calligraphy ink to provide depth and richness.

You may notice that many other wireless charging pads have a 7.5-watt output. Grovepad’s Wireless Charger has a 5-watt power rating — which fits in line with next-generation iPhone users whose devices are currently only capable of taking in 5 watts.

To avoid clutter and tangled chords, it also comes equipped with a nylon braided power cord that wraps around the dock. You’ll be able to wrap almost the entire cord underneath the charger’s base so that it’s hidden from sight.

If you’re looking to add a wireless charging pad that’s also subtle, Grovemade could do the trick. It’s constructed in a slim but also secure enough size that it will compliment your desk aesthetic rather than look out of place.

For those that have a case on their phone, the charger still works with all Grovemade iPhone cases and additional cases up to 3mm thick. Even if you don’t have an iPhone, the charging pad supports all Qi-compatible devices.

Grovemade’s Wireless Charging Pads are currently available online. Either color option will cost you $80 and can be purchased from the company’s website.