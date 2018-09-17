Digital Trends
Mobile

Firm warns that almost half of all U.S. calls could be scams by 2019

Mark Jansen
By

Feel as if you’re constantly fending off scam calls to your mobile? You’re not alone — according to a report from call and data provider First Orion, the number of scam calls being made to U.S. phones is on the rise and it could get even worse in 2019.

According to the report, scam calls made up just 3.7 percent of all U.S. mobile traffic in 2017, but made a huge jump to 29.2 percent in 2018. The bad news doesn’t stop there either — First Orion predicts that if nothing is done to quell the rising tide of spam and scam phone calls, that percentage could rise as high as 44.6 percent in 2019. That means that almost half of all U.S. phone calls could cause you to groan and hang up — or worse — succeed in scamming your family or friends.

First Orion is hoping that the scary figures could help to push the industry into taking action and implement more robust measures against nuisance calls. First Orion is advocating its own software solution, named CallPrinting, that it claims will help to cut down on the number of calls, and can help to combat new techniques used by the scammers.

Many scammers now use a method known as “neighborhood spoofing”, which hijacks a local area code to try and fool the receiver into taking a call. While third-party call blocking apps sometimes aren’t able to react to this tactic, First Orion claims that its CallPrinting software is able to protect against such spoofing by making “real-time decisions on incoming calls, intelligent analysis of phone call and network-wide data”, and using machine learning to continuously update its protection.

But while an increase of scam calls is scary, does that increased percentage say more about the evolving marketplace than it initially seems? With a multitude of messaging apps available, younger generations have fewer and fewer reasons to rely on the humble phone call to check up on family members, organize themselves, or just have an idle chat. The BBC recently reported that the number of phone calls made in the U.K. dropped for the first time ever in 2017 — and this is a trend that could continue.

For now, though, make sure you stay protected from scam calls, and never offer information over the phone unless you’re absolutely sure you know who called.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'The Predator' makes easy prey of 'The Nun' to win the weekend box office
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
google october 9 event nyc pixel 3 vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 may come in three colors, including mint green

Forget the Pixel 2: Google will announce its latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, on October 9 in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
the fbi wants you to reboot your router insecure getty
Computing

Don't buy a new router, fix your Wi-Fi with these quick tips

Don't panic when your Wi-Fi goes down. Instead, fix it. These simple solutions to the most common Wi-Fi Problems will get you back online at high speed in no time (hopefully) without buying a new router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
fema presidential alert system wea test graphic phone only 081018
Mobile

Here’s why Trump will text you on Thursday

FEMA is preparing a test of a mobile presidential alert system. The test will occur on September 20 and is meant to ensure that the president can quickly communicate with people in the event of natural disasters and emergencies.
Posted By Eric Brackett
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for September 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll
skyroam solis global hotspot impressions feat
Mobile

This orange puck keeps you online in any country, with one hidden catch

Staying connected on your travels can be a challenge and sometimes results in hefty cell phone bills you could do without. We tried out the Skyroam Solis, a global Wi-Fi hotspot and power bank billed as the perfect solution.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Headquarters
Mobile

Google’s improvements to Sound Search will help it recognize songs better

Google has made some key improvements to how Sound Search works. By increasing the capacity of its machine learning algorithms, the company has made Sound Search faster and more accurate, especially in regards to more obscure songs.
Posted By Eric Brackett
AT&T
Mobile

5G may spur the return of smartphones locked to specific carriers

5G is set to bring faster speeds and higher data caps to our smartphones and tablets. Unfortunately, those smartphones and tablets may be locked to the carrier they are originally purchased from.
Posted By Eric Brackett
oneplus 6 hands on bottom half back
Home Theater

In surprise announcement, OnePlus says it’s going to make a smart TV

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus says it will release a smart TV. CEO Pete Lau will head up a new division of the company, and has hinted the TV will be simple to use, and will feature artificial intelligence.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Galaxy Note 9 blue with s pen
Mobile

Not again? A Galaxy Note 9 caught fire in New York this month

A lawsuit has been filed against Samsung by the owner of a Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, who claims the device caught fire in her bag while she was traveling in an elevator. Samsung has previously recalled a Note series phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 5T White
Mobile

OnePlus’ ‘Crackables’ includes puzzles in both the digital and physical worlds

OnePlus and Google teamed up on a new puzzle game that exists in both the physical and digital worlds, and will lead to a winner getting the "ultimate gaming setup." The game comes a few months before the expected release of the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iOS 12
Mobile

Here’s how to get iOS 12 on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Apple unveiled iOS 12 at this year's WWDC and it's now ready for everyone. Here's how to install iOS 12 on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch using your device's settings or with iTunes on your computer.
Posted By Simon Hill
which iphones and ipads get ios 12 update wwdc devices
Mobile

Here are the iPads and iPhones that support Apple’s iOS 12

iOS 12 is officially here and it has iPhone and iPad devices feeling brand new again. But which iOS devices support the update? We've complied a list of 22 devices compatible with iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
dish network versus directv version 1438534826 cable options
Home Theater

Dish Network or DirecTV: Which is the better choice for you?

So, you’ve chosen to go with a satellite television provider. Check out our quick rundown of what both Dish Network and DirecTV offer in terms of content, hardware, and pricing, and why you might choose them over streaming services.
Posted By Kris Wouk