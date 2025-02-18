 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google makes it harder to accidentally call 911 with your Pixel Watch

By
Weather on Pixel Watch 3.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Pixel’s Emergency SOS feature is undoubtedly helpful for keeping you safe, but it can lead to unwanted situations if accidentally triggered — like sending all twelve emergency contacts a rather risque video of yourself. An update to the Emergency SOS on Pixel Watches will help minimize any unfortunate incidents like that, at least in theory.

Google first announced the update at the end of January, but it’s rolling out to users now. If you press down on the watch crown five times, instead of initiating a call to 911, it will prompt you to hold your screen for three seconds before making the call.

Recommended Videos

The additional step will help prevent any accidental 911 calls, but there is a downside: the additional time required to place a call makes it slightly less safe than before. While this is the new default setting, you can revert back to the previous setting so that it will automatically call when the crown is pressed.

A weather tile on the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

All Pixel Watch users should receive a notification about the Emergency SOS update after updating to version 2025.01.23.x of Wear OS.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The value of features like this has already been proven time and time again. In April 2023, the Emergency SOS feature on iPhone saved the lives of three students who had gotten stranded in a canyon in Utah. The ability to call for help, especially in a way that won’t be noticed, can quite literally be a life-or-death difference.

Just remember: if you do accidentally call 911, don’t hang up. That will prompt emergency operators to call you back. Instead, stay on the line and inform them that it was an accidental dial. It happens more often than you might think, and there’s no penalty for an accident — assuming you don’t make a habit of flippantly calling 911, anyway.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
New research finds that your smartwatch band is laced with toxic forever chemicals
Someone wearing the Pixel Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 7, and Apple Watch Series 10.

Just over a year ago, a study published in the Advances in Infectious Diseases journal detailed that 95% of the wearable straps for smartwatches and fitness bands were infected with different kinds of harmful bacteria.

Now, another research published in a reputed journal has revealed an even more sinister trend in straps sold for wrist-worn smart wearables. The paper, published in the ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters, highlights the presence of perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA) in fluoroelastomer bands offered by various top brands.

Read more
Android 16 adds a new way to use the Google Pixel 9’s fingerprint sensor
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

Biometric security — the ability to unlock your phone with your fingerprint or face — is an amazing feature, but you often have to turn on the phone's screen before you can use it. That's because many fingerprint sensors are optical and need light in order to work. Fortunately, Android 16 will make it so that you can open your Pixel 9 without turning your phone screen on at all (while also avoiding the groan that comes from searing your eyes.)

The feature was noted in the Android 16 Developer Preview 2, or DP2, by 9to5Google. The findings imply that this only applies to the Google Pixel 9 series because while it does appear in the Settings search on the Pixel 8 Pro, there's no option to enable it. This is likely due to the Pixel 9's ultrasonic fingerprint scanner; the improved hardware doesn't require light to use it.

Read more
Google may change a small, but crucial chip with the Pixel 10
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in Hazel.

The Google Pixel 10 series may break from the Pixel 9 series and use a different, but crucial new component compared to the previous models. The next Google Pixel phones will use a MediaTek modem rather than the Samsung Exynos modem, according to an anonymous source speaking to Android Authority.

MediaTek makes various 5G capable modems suited for use in smartphones and other mobile devices, along with modems suitable for home networking. During Mobile World Congress in early 2024, it announced the T300 5G platform, which brings 5G to “power-constrained” devices like wearables, proving it's expertise in the area. For the Pixel 10, Google has apparently selected an as-yet unreleased MediaTek platform called the T900, which will use an also unreleased modem with the name M85.

Read more