Google makes it harder to accidentally call 911 with your Pixel Watch

The Pixel’s Emergency SOS feature is undoubtedly helpful for keeping you safe, but it can lead to unwanted situations if accidentally triggered — like sending all twelve emergency contacts a rather risque video of yourself. An update to the Emergency SOS on Pixel Watches will help minimize any unfortunate incidents like that, at least in theory.

Google first announced the update at the end of January, but it’s rolling out to users now. If you press down on the watch crown five times, instead of initiating a call to 911, it will prompt you to hold your screen for three seconds before making the call.

The additional step will help prevent any accidental 911 calls, but there is a downside: the additional time required to place a call makes it slightly less safe than before. While this is the new default setting, you can revert back to the previous setting so that it will automatically call when the crown is pressed.

All Pixel Watch users should receive a notification about the Emergency SOS update after updating to version 2025.01.23.x of Wear OS.

The value of features like this has already been proven time and time again. In April 2023, the Emergency SOS feature on iPhone saved the lives of three students who had gotten stranded in a canyon in Utah. The ability to call for help, especially in a way that won’t be noticed, can quite literally be a life-or-death difference.

Just remember: if you do accidentally call 911, don’t hang up. That will prompt emergency operators to call you back. Instead, stay on the line and inform them that it was an accidental dial. It happens more often than you might think, and there’s no penalty for an accident — assuming you don’t make a habit of flippantly calling 911, anyway.