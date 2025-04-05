Have an old phone? Cricket will give you bill credit for it

Many of us have several old phones in a drawer that we don’t have any use for, and now Cricket Wireless says it will give users credit for trading those in. The new Device Trade-In Program launched April 4 and aims to set itself apart from similar offerings by applying credit directly to user’s accounts instead of giving a gift card or a discount on a new device.

Cricket is launching this program on the heels of numerous similar options from companies like Verizon, AT&T, and other competitors. That said, many of those offers are tied to the purchase of a new phone or a new line. Cricket’s program lets you knock some of the price off your bill, but only for service costs. It doesn’t apply to accessories or new devices, and it can’t be transferred to another account.

The value offered depends on a variety of factors, including the age, model, previous carrier, storage capacity, and whether it turns on (and stays on) without a charger. For example, an operational 64GB iPhone 11 from Verizon with a cracked screen is worth an estimated $38. Without a crack in the screen, that value goes up to $68.

If you want to find out how much your device might be worth without going into a store, you can visit Asurion’s Trade-In portal to get an estimate. After that, plug in your mailing address and Cricket phone number and you’re good to go. Just make sure to reset your device before sending it in. If you don’t have proper packaging, don’t worry; Asurion can send it to you, including postage.

“This program was created with the customer in mind. This isn’t a gift card plan, but something that goes directly to helping Cricket customers lower their service payment in an easy way,” says Shailendra Gujarati, Chief Marketing Officer. “At the end of the day, we all want to save money and that’s what we’re helping do for our customers.”