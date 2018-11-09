Digital Trends
Here are the best Black Friday deals for the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 8, and more

Christian de Looper
Interested in buying a new iPhone? Black Friday is probably the time to do it. A number of retailers have already announced their Black Friday deals for the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS, as well as some older Apple products, like the iPhone SE.

While Black Friday is officially on November 23, sales often begin in the days and sometimes even weeks before that. Deals start to really kick in starting on November 16, and you can expect every major retailer to have some sweet Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. All times noted below are Pacific Time.

iPhone XS and XS Max

While Apple’s latest smartphone may have only been released in the past few months, there are already some deals going around. Largely, the deals consist of gift cards rather than discounts on the actual phones — but a good gift card can go a long way. Here are the best iPhone XS and XS Max deals.

  • Buy the iPhone XS or XS Max through Walmart and get a $300 Walmart gift card. Available starting on November 22 at 6 p.m. and running through November 23. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and you can schedule an activation appointment through Walmart.
  • Buy the iPhone XS or XS Max through Target and get a $250 Target gift card. Available starting on November 23 through November 25. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and there is a limit of two phones per customer.
  • Buy the iPhone XS or XS Max through Best Buy and get a $150 Best Buy gift card. Available starting on November 22 at 5 p.m. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

iPhone XR

Apple’s discount phone is getting a few deals, too. Here are the best of those deals.

  • Buy the iPhone XR through Walmart and get a $300 Walmart gift card. Available starting on November 22 at 6 p.m. and running through November 23. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and you can schedule an activation appointment through Walmart.
  • Buy the iPhone XR through Best Buy and get a $150 Best Buy gift card. Available starting on November 22 at 5 p.m. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Prefer to save some cash and go for a previous-generation iPhone? The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are still excellent devices. Here are some of the deals going around for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

  • Buy the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus through Walmart and get a $400 Walmart gift card. Available starting on November 22 at 6 p.m. and running through November 23. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and you can schedule an activation appointment through Walmart.
  • Buy the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus through Target and get a $150 Target gift card. Available starting on November 23 at 7 a.m. through November 25. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and there’s a limit of two phones per customer.

iPhone X

Last year’s flagship iPhone X is also still a great buy — and here are the best deals to find it on Black Friday.

  • Buy the iPhone X through Walmart and get a $400 Walmart gift card. Available starting on November 22 at 6 p.m. and running through November 23. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and you can schedule an activation appointment through Walmart.
  • Buy the iPhone X through Best Buy and get $200 off the price of the phone. Available starting on November 22 at 5 p.m., and requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.
  • Buy the iPhone X through Target and get a $150 Target gift card. Available starting on November 23 at 7 a.m. through November 25. You will need to activate the phone on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and there’s a limit of two phones per customer.

iPhone 7

  • Buy the iPhone 7 through Best Buy and get $150 off the price of the phone. Available starting on November 22 at 5 p.m., and requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

iPhone 6S

  • Buy the iPhone 6 through Best Buy and get $200 off the price of the phone — making it a total of $100. Available starting on November 22 at 5 p.m., and can only be activated on Simple Mobile or Total Wireless.

iPhone 6S Plus

  • Buy the iPhone 6S Plus from Walmart and get $100 off the price of the phone. Available online starting on November 21 at 7 p.m. or in-store starting November 22 at 6 p.m. through November 23. The phone comes in space gray or rose gold, and can only be activated on Straight Talk.

iPhone 6

  • Buy the iPhone 6 Plus from Walmart and get $100 off the price of the phone. Available online starting on November 21 at 7 p.m. or in-store starting November 22 at 6 p.m. through November 23. The phone comes in space gray or gold, and can only be activated on Straight Talk or Total Wireless.

iPhone SE

  • Buy the iPhone SE Plus from Walmart and get $60 off the price of the phone. Available online starting on November 22 at 7 p.m. or in-store starting November 22 at 6 p.m. through November 23.
  • Buy the iPhone SE through Best Buy and get $60 off the phone. Available starting on November 22 at 5 p.m.

