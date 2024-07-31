 Skip to main content
Here’s a new look at the iPhone 16’s big redesign and new colors

We are just a few weeks away from the unveiling of the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series. Recently, new dummy models of the regular-sized iPhone 16 have been discovered, providing a detailed look at each model and their potential color options.

On X, Sonny Dickson shared a single image purportedly showing the iPhone 16. There are five models: white, black, blue, green, and pink. The image also shows the long-rumored new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus camera designs.

The iPhone 16 was initially rumored to be available in seven colors: pink, blue, yellow, green, black, white, and purple. However, the latest rumor suggests it will only be available in five colors, which aligns with the available colors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 16 dummy units.
iPhone 16 dummy models Sonny Dickson

Currently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are offered in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink.

If Dickson’s image is accurate, it seems like Apple is replacing yellow with white, although all the colors for the iPhone 16 appear darker than the ones available for the iPhone 15.

Regarding the camera alignment on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, there have long been reports that Apple is moving away from the diagonal camera layout found in recent models. Instead, as shown in the image above, Apple is opting for a vertical pill-shaped camera island, similar to the design of the iPhone X but slightly larger to accommodate the lenses and sensors.

Internally, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to pick up some variance of the upcoming Apple A18 chip; the same chip is also coming to the iPhone 16 Pro models, but it’s likely to be a “Pro” version on those versions.

The iPhone and iPhone Pro series initially included the same chip each year. That changed with the iPhone 14 series in 2022. For the past two years, the regular iPhone series has included the chip in the previous year’s iPhone Pro model. For example, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus include the same A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Once again, this year’s regular iPhones are expected to include 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, respectively.

Apple is expected to officially reveal its next iPhones at a press event in early September. Until then, rumors will continue to fly as they do this time of year. We’ll let you know as new rumors come in.

