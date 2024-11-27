 Skip to main content
Here’s another hands-on look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and One UI 7

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak. Yesterday, we saw a short video teasing the design of the phone, but we didn’t get a full look at the device. A few more images have appeared, all from the same source as yesterday.

Android Authority shared images obtained from Reddit user u/GamingMK, who said they came from yesterday’s leaker (a user that has since deleted their account). Additionally, these images show the Galaxy S25 running One UI 7.

The new pictures show the bottom of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with a clear view of the USB-C port, the SIM card slot, the S-Pen, and the speaker. The design closely follows that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the S-Pen on the left-hand side (in contrast to early rumors that said it might end up on the right).

Several screenshots also show the Android 15-based One UI 7, but these just further confirm details we already knew about the operating system. Even without any surprises, it’s nice to see things in action. There weren’t a lot of changes, but you can see a few updated icons, and the battery indicator looks different than past iterations.

This particular model number of the Galaxy S25 Ultra scored 2,627 single-core and 9,404 multi-core on a Geekbench test, but know that Geekbench results can easily be manipulated. It’s always best to take them with a grain of salt.

These images raise many questions — namely, how exactly did the leaker get their hands on the S25 Ultra so early? We’ll have to wait until the launch to officially test it out and find out exactly how many of the rumors and leaks were spot-on.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
