Every year, when new Apple iPhones are released in September, they outperform the earlier Samsung Galaxy S models. However, the iPhones will typically be overshadowed when the following year’s Galaxy S models are released a few months later. Today’s nugget about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra aligns with this pattern.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung’s next flagship will have slimmer bezels than those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As a result, the phone’s bezels will be smaller than those on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will be released on Friday.

Is this a significant issue? Probably not for end users. It’s hard to imagine someone deciding to buy a Samsung or Apple phone based on the size of the phone’s bezels. However, since Apple emphasized how small the bezels were on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, if this rumor is true, Samsung will likely highlight this advantage when the Galaxy S25 Ultra is announced.

S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung narrowed it by 0.2mm bezel. This time, Samsung won a little more. pic.twitter.com/7GD9Nu1niL — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2024

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 lineup early next year. Similar to the Galaxy S24 lineup, the S25 series is anticipated to include a Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Rumors about the Galaxy S25 Ultra have been circulating, and it is expected to feature a different design than its predecessors.

The newest Galaxy S Ultra is expected to be lighter than its predecessor and feature tweaked cameras. It will also likely ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The screen size, at 6.8 inches diagonal, is expected to remain the same despite smaller bezels.

If that last point turns out to be accurate, it’s one area where Samsung’s phone won’t outdo the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which has a 6.9-inch display. Your move, Samsung.