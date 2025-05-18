 Skip to main content
Here’s one fella who can’t wait to get his hands on the iPhone Air

Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.
Zellzoi / Digital Trends

The so-called “iPhone Air” is apparently on the way, despite Apple remaining characteristically tight-lipped about such a device. 

Numerous leaks have suggested that the iPhone Air, which is expected to launch this fall along with the iPhone 17, will be just 5.5mm thick, making it easily Apple’s slimmest handset yet. 

With that in mind, many are curious to see how well the device stands up to the highly unscientific bend test meted out by tech YouTuber Zack Nelson of the popular JerryRigEverything channel.

Whenever a high-profile handset hits the market, it’s not long before Nelson puts it through a wince-inducing stress test that includes scratching, scraping, burning, and, right at the end, bending.

Over the years, at least five smartphones have succumbed to Nelson’s notorious bend test, which involves nothing more than bending the device with his bare hands. Several handsets, like the One Plus 10 Pro, have snapped clean in two. And yes, it’s always an excruciating watch.

In 2023, Nelson managed to shatter the glass back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. “You’ve been watching me durability test smartphones for about 11 years now, and most phones do not break,” Nelson said at the time. “iPhones especially do not break … like, ever.”

While most folks are unlikely to ever apply the same amount of pressure to their handset — even accidentally — you can bet that Apple has been working hard on ways to ensure that the Air avoids a repeat of the so-called “bendgate” scandal that hit the iPhone 6 and larger iPhone 6 Plus in 2014.  

The issue was linked to the phone’s larger size and thinner aluminum frame, with weak points near the volume buttons and antenna lines causing the phone to bend, especially when carried around in a tight pocket.

The tech giant will be doing what it can to ensure the iPhone 17 Air retains its structural integrity despite its ultra-thin design, though we’ll have to wait until the phone’s launch to fully understand how Apple has designed it to meet the challenge.

Even then, it kind of feels like a dead cert that the iPhone Air will fail Nelson’s rather harsh test, with the likelihood being that the device will crack and crunch, and possibly even splinter and shatter, before disintegrating in his hands. Then again, perhaps we’ll be pleasantly surprised …

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
