 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s our best look at the sequel to one of 2024’s best budget smartphones

By
heres our best look at oneplus 13r sequel to 2024 budget smartphone 2 leak
MysteryLupin

One of the most anticipated new phones for 2025, the OnePlus 13R, is expected to arrive soon. We have our best look yet at this successor to the OnePlus 12R, thanks to fresh images from tipster @MyseryLupin.

The OnePlus 13R is anticipated to be similar to the Chinese-only OnePlus Ace 5. However, the newly released images indicate that this rebranded phone may not launch in the same green and gold options available for the OnePlus Ace 5. Instead, we might see black or dark gray variants.

Recommended Videos

Nevertheless, as suggested by TechRadar, it’s possible that the tipster didn’t have access to images of the handset in other color options. However, it’s important to note that previous rumors said the OnePlus 13R would launch in Nebular Noir and Astral Trail.

OnePlus 13R leak.
MysteryLupin

The most significant change between the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus 13R appears in the rear camera configuration. The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a triple-lens rear camera system, which includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there should be a 16MP selfie camera. In contrast, the OnePlus Ace 5 features a 2MP macro camera on the back instead of a telephoto lens, although the other cameras remain unchanged.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

There may also be a slight difference in battery capacity between the two handsets. The OnePlus 13R is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery compared to the 6,415mAh battery found in the OnePlus Ace 5. The impact of this difference on real-world usage is not yet known. The OnePlus 12R has a 5,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 13R leak.
MysteryLupin

The OnePlus 13R should be revealed to an international audience alongside the OnePlus 13 on Tuesday, January 7. Both of their predecessors are among the best Android phones of the soon-concluded year, so we can’t wait to get our hands on each one.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
OnePlus 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What does the future hold?
OnePlus 13 versus Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked renders.

The OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are two of the most highly-anticipated phones launching early in 2025. Both pack premium features that place them among the best Android phones. Both are powered by Qualcomm's reenergized Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for mobile that is much more powerful than previous generations.

While the OnePlus 13 benefits from the company's legacy in superfast charging and exceptional value for money, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the best phone if you want a long-term and reliable solution.

Read more
Specs for a budget OnePlus Android tablet just leaked, and they look great
Open Canvas on OnePlus Pad 2 that is also being used as a Windows monitor.

Get ready for a potential game-changer in the budget tablet market. A recent leak from Digital Chat Station, shared by Android Authority, suggests that OnePlus is preparing to launch a new “Standard Edition” tablet with impressive features.

This tablet may feature a large 11.6-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It will also come equipped with a substantial 9,520mAh battery that supports 67-watt fast charging, ensuring extended usage hours. So far, all are very promising specs.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 is officially coming to the U.S. in January 2025
The blue OnePlus 13 in a pool of water.

It’s official: The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 will launch internationally next month. The phone was announced weeks ago and launched first in China before its global debut.

According to OnePlus in India, the new phone will be available in three color options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Notably, the Midnight Ocean colorway is the first OnePlus handset to feature microfiber vegan leather. The OnePlus U.S. site has also been updated to confirm that the OnePlus 13 is "coming soon."

Read more