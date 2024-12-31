Here’s our best look at the sequel to one of 2024’s best budget smartphones

One of the most anticipated new phones for 2025, the OnePlus 13R, is expected to arrive soon. We have our best look yet at this successor to the OnePlus 12R, thanks to fresh images from tipster @MyseryLupin.

The OnePlus 13R is anticipated to be similar to the Chinese-only OnePlus Ace 5. However, the newly released images indicate that this rebranded phone may not launch in the same green and gold options available for the OnePlus Ace 5. Instead, we might see black or dark gray variants.

Nevertheless, as suggested by TechRadar, it’s possible that the tipster didn’t have access to images of the handset in other color options. However, it’s important to note that previous rumors said the OnePlus 13R would launch in Nebular Noir and Astral Trail.

The most significant change between the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus 13R appears in the rear camera configuration. The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a triple-lens rear camera system, which includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there should be a 16MP selfie camera. In contrast, the OnePlus Ace 5 features a 2MP macro camera on the back instead of a telephoto lens, although the other cameras remain unchanged.

There may also be a slight difference in battery capacity between the two handsets. The OnePlus 13R is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery compared to the 6,415mAh battery found in the OnePlus Ace 5. The impact of this difference on real-world usage is not yet known. The OnePlus 12R has a 5,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus 13R should be revealed to an international audience alongside the OnePlus 13 on Tuesday, January 7. Both of their predecessors are among the best Android phones of the soon-concluded year, so we can’t wait to get our hands on each one.