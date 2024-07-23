Here’s when you can expect One UI 7 to arrive on your Samsung phone

The release of Google’s Android 15 is getting closer, so Samsung is understandably also nearing the release of One UI 7 for its mobile devices. According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, beta testing for One UI 7 could start in just a few days. They explain that testing will commence before the end of July or in early August.

As noted by Android Police, once everything is in order with One UI 7, Samsung is expected to announce its features and make the firmware available for its Galaxy S24 series smartphones in the U.S. and South Korea. Subsequent beta releases will likely be available in other regions a few weeks later.

Another recent report by Ice Universe suggested that Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update could be the most significant update yet. However, specific details about the new features included in this update have not been disclosed.

One UI 7 Beta will start from the end of July or early August, if there are no accidents. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 23, 2024

It is hoped that Samsung will focus on visual improvements and enhanced performance with this release. One UI has recently received a few updates, the most recent of which was a redesigned Quick Panel layout in One UI 6 in 2023.

Android 15 is expected to complete beta testing in the coming weeks and will gradually roll out to Android devices. This update will bring new features and improvements, including more accessible Bluetooth controls, partial screen sharing, a notification cooldown, improved PDF experiences, more reliable NFC, and satellite connectivity.

While Android 15 and One UI 7 will be closely linked, they may not be released simultaneously. The official release of One UI 7 is expected to occur a few days or weeks after Android 15 becomes available on supported Samsung devices.