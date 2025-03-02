HMD’s Fusion X1 is a kid-friendly phone with remote access for parents

The impact of smartphones on kids and young users has been documented widely, especially for their role in fostering mental health woes, body image issues, exposure to inappropriate content, and digital addiction. At MWC 2025, HMD has revealed the Fusion X1, a phone that promises a safe smartphone experience for children.

The company says its latest device offers “built-in, operating system-level parental controls to ensure a safe and age-appropriate digital experience.” Parents can customize how kids access certain apps and browse the internet, set limits for social media browsing, and establish screen time guardrails.

At the heart of all these safety and age-appropriate wellness controls is the Xplora app, which allows parents to change the on-device settings and make usage adjustments in real time.

Guardians will be able to remotely access their ward’s Fusion X1, which also comes with an emergency SOS calling facility. There’s also a dedicated School Mode, which restricts access to certain apps and features so that kids are not distracted during their education hours.

Even though it’s a phone targeted at a young user base, it’s not exactly watered-down from a hardware perspective. The Fusion X1 comes armed with a 108-megapixel camera and a large 5,000mAh battery for full-day usage. Surprisingly, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, as well.

There’s a 6.56-inch display on the front with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will find Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC tagging alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Alongside the phone, HMD will also be selling “outfits,” which are essentially modular accessories that snap on to the rear shell, like a Ring light, rugged case with an in-built battery, or gamepad, via a pin-based connector system.

The HMD Fusion X1 is priced at GBP 229 (roughly $288) and expected to hit the shelves around April or May, depending on the region.