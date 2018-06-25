HMD Global is releasing the $159 Nokia 3.1 in the U.S. in early July

Share

HMD Global has successfully revived the Nokia brand, and you could do much worse than a Nokia phone these days. While the likes of the Nokia 8 Sirocco often make all the headlines, there are some excellent midrange Nokia phones that are seriously worth considering, such as the Nokia 3.1, which Nokia has announced will be coming to the U.S.

The phone will be available in the U.S. starting on July 2, and you’ll be able to get your hands on it from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy for $159 — which is actually a very decent price given the specs.

Key Specs CPU: MediaTek MT6750 Memory: 2/3GB Storage: 16/32GB MicroSD storage: Yes, up to 256GB Screen size: 5.2-inches Resolution: 720 x 1,440 Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Battery: 2,990mAh Size: 146.3 x 68.7 x 8.7 mm Weight: 4.97oz Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

The Nokia 3.1 may not feature an edge-to-edge display like some of the recent flagship phones, but it’s not a bad-looking phone given the price. On the front, you’ll find a 5.2-inch display with a HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio, giving it a pretty modern look. On the back of the phone, you’ll find a minimalistic look with a single-lens sensor and the Nokia logo. The phone is available in a few color options, including Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, and White/Iron.

Under the hood, the phone is relatively powerful for the price. It boasts a MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage, though the U.S. version seems limited to the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant. TIf you want more storage, you can make use of the MicroSD card slot, which gives you up to 256GB of extra storage.

Perhaps one of the best things about the phone is its software — it features Android One, meaning it has a stock version of Android that gets timely updates straight from Google. That’s pretty helpful — not only is the stock Android experience the cleanest and arguably the easiest to use, but speedy updates help ensure that the phone stays as secure as possible.

We’ll update this article as we get more information about the Nokia 3.1 and its release.