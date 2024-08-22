 Skip to main content
One of 2024’s most unique Android phones now comes in a gorgeous new color

By
The HMD Skyline in its blue color.
HMD

Many smartphone buyers may not care about the available color choices as they plan to use a case anyway. However, some obsess over new colors. For those folks, we have good news.

h recently released HMD Skyline is now available in Blue Topaz. Its release coincides with HMD’s collaboration with FC Barcelona as the club’s official smartphone partner.

In addition to announcing a new color for the HMD Skyline, the company announced a new feature set to arrive on the handset later this year. The new Detox Mode will “allow users to disable all social media platforms and applications, and stop scrolling.” In other words, it lets you turn off notifications for social media apps.

The HMD Skyline boasts a 6.55-inch pOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that’s expandable to 1TB via a microSD card. It also features a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera on the back, and a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Renders of the HMD Skyline in Topaz Blue.
HMD

Our review highlighted that the repairable HMD Skyline, priced under $500, is a compelling option. Its standout features include an attractive design, a primary camera capable of capturing impressive photos, and Qi wireless charging capabilities. This makes it worthy of consideration by anyone in the market for a mid-priced Android phone.

Adding a third color choice is also very nice, especially considering that previously, it was only available in Neon Pink or Twisted Black, with nothing in between. The Blue Topaz color has all of the same specs as the previous versions — it just adds a really nice bit of flair to the phone.

HMD Global is a Finnish company that holds the license to the Nokia brand for smartphones and feature phones. Its other smartphones include the HMD Vibe and more.

