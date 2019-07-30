Share

The Honor 20 Pro has finally received an August release date and price in the U.K., weeks after the phone was announced, and its more basic counterparts — the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite — hit the shelves. While Honor says the phone’s later release is in line with the company’s plan, it never provided a release date during the launch in London, and it’s possible the phone got caught up in Huawei’s ongoing problems in the U.S.

Keen buyers in the U.K. will be able to pick up the Honor 20 Pro from August 1 for 550 British pounds (approximately $670), which will secure you a phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, in either phantom black or phantom blue. To get the pretty phantom blue model, you’ll have to shop at Carphone Warehouse where it’s an exclusive, otherwise the black model is sold through various retailers including Amazon, Argos, Very, and Honor’s own online store. In addition to the phone, Honor is tempting you to buy one by offering the Honor 20 Pro with a free Honor Magic Watch smartwatch, which is similar to the Huawei Watch GT Active series.

What do you get? Digital Trends took a good look at the Honor 20 Pro just after the launch, and will be revisiting the phone now, due to a selection of software updates that have been applied in the meantime. The hardware remains the same. On the front is a 6.26-inch LCD screen with a hole-punch selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor set in the power button on the side of the phone. Inside is a Kirin 980 processor, and on the back is a quad-camera setup. It’s the first time Honor has put such a complex camera on one of its phones, and it consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.4 aperture main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The battery has a 4,000mAh capacity.

It’s a good sign the Honor 20 Pro has received a release date. The phone seemingly teetered on the edge of being one of the first casualties in the Huawei/U.S. battle, although Honor has constantly stated the phone would be released and had been certified for use with Google Android. Whether this was always the case is now irrelevant. The Honor 20 Pro is ready to buy, and is also one of the Honor phones scheduled to receive Android Q in the near future. Currently, the Honor 20 series, including the Pro, will not be released in the U.S.