The Galaxy S25 just got a tough new competitor a week before its release

Next week, Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series. Beforehand, Honor has announced the worldwide launch of its Magic 7 Pro phone, which will succeed the 2024 Magic 6 Pro.

Originally launched last year in China, this phone has several features that could make it an appealing option for anyone looking for a new Android phone. It was announced at an event in Bled, Slovenia.

Recommended Videos

The Honor Magic 7 Pro features a design inspired by Honor’s “Square and Round Universe” philosophy, showcasing diamond-cut edges. Its 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth visuals and improved energy efficiency. Additionally, the display supports HDR10+, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks while offering Dolby Vision support and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Constructed of metal and glass, the Magic 7 Pro has a pill-shaped cutout on the front that is smaller than that of Apple iPhones. This cutout houses a selfie camera and a sensor for 3D facial recognition. For added security, there is also a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor.

Like other high-end smartphones, the Magic 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x digital zoom. The system is enhanced with AI capabilities to improve photos and videos, featuring options like AI Super Zoom and a new Image Engine.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, also found in the recently released OnePlus 13 and likely the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

The Magic 7 Pro runs MagicOS 9, based on Android 15. It provides a customized user experience with additional features and optimizations. Google Gemini comes pre-installed on the device, along with an innovative feature called Magic Portal. Honor says this feature allows users to circle objects on the screen for instant text, image comprehension, and quick access to desired app services.

Notably, the international version of the Magic 7 Pro has a smaller battery capacity than the Chinese variant. It has a 5,270mAh battery, while the Chinese version features a 5,850mAh battery.

Preorders for the Honor Magic 7 Pro in the U.K. start today, January 15. The device is available in Lunar Shadow Gray and Black and costs £1,099.99. It includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Prices vary in different locations.