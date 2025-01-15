 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy S25 just got a tough new competitor a week before its release

By
Honor Magic 7 Pro, both available colors.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Next week, Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series. Beforehand, Honor has announced the worldwide launch of its Magic 7 Pro phone, which will succeed the 2024 Magic 6 Pro.

Originally launched last year in China, this phone has several features that could make it an appealing option for anyone looking for a new Android phone. It was announced at an event in Bled, Slovenia.

Recommended Videos

The Honor Magic 7 Pro features a design inspired by Honor’s “Square and Round Universe” philosophy, showcasing diamond-cut edges. Its 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth visuals and improved energy efficiency. Additionally, the display supports HDR10+, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks while offering Dolby Vision support and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Constructed of metal and glass, the Magic 7 Pro has a pill-shaped cutout on the front that is smaller than that of Apple iPhones. This cutout houses a selfie camera and a sensor for 3D facial recognition. For added security, there is also a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor.

Like other high-end smartphones, the Magic 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x digital zoom. The system is enhanced with AI capabilities to improve photos and videos, featuring options like AI Super Zoom and a new Image Engine.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, also found in the recently released OnePlus 13 and likely the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Honor Magic 7 Pro.
Honor

The Magic 7 Pro runs MagicOS 9, based on Android 15. It provides a customized user experience with additional features and optimizations. Google Gemini comes pre-installed on the device, along with an innovative feature called Magic Portal. Honor says this feature allows users to circle objects on the screen for instant text, image comprehension, and quick access to desired app services.

Notably, the international version of the Magic 7 Pro has a smaller battery capacity than the Chinese variant. It has a 5,270mAh battery, while the Chinese version features a 5,850mAh battery.

Preorders for the Honor Magic 7 Pro in the U.K. start today, January 15. The device is available in Lunar Shadow Gray and Black and costs £1,099.99. It includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Prices vary in different locations.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Leaked photos of the Galaxy S25 Ultra confirm razor-thin bezels
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is less than three weeks away, but much like the years, the leaks just keep coming. Though we've seen potential renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the past, there have been few actual photos of one. Now, a leaked image shows the phone and its incredibly thin bezels, giving us a better idea of what to expect at launch.

The picture was shared on X by known tipster Jukanlosreve (who also credited Ice Universe, another leaker). It depicts the right side of what is supposedly the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the slender bezels on its side and corners. The photo appears to possibly be cropped from a larger picture, with parts of the background blurred out.

Read more
Samsung and Apple’s race to slim phones might skirt the sticker shock
Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 Pro side by side.

Over the course of the past few months, numerous outlets have reported on Samsung and Apple’s plans to make “slim” phones. Naturally, one would think that an “innovation tax” is imminent, but it seems these skinny phones won’t deliver a price shock.

In Apple’s case, the alleged iPhone 17 Air will replace the iPhone Plus model, which apparently had an unexpectedly low sales run. Apple, therefore, has to fill the Plus gap with an Air model this year without making any big changes to the pricing structure.

Read more
Samsung is going all-in on Snapdragon chips for the Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray standing on park bench.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series rumor mill has been turbulent, and that's putting it lightly. An unbelievable amount of information has emerged about this phone, but one debate that was never settled is whether it would use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip or the Exynos 2400 chip. Now we have an answer thanks to leaked benchmarks: it's all Snapdragon, all the way.

The most recent Galaxy S25 Geekbench results show a score of 2,986 single-core and 9,355 multi-core, a base frequency of 3.53GHz, and two separate processing clusters. The first has six cores clocked at 3.53GHz, and the second has two cores clocked at 4.47GHz, according to Tarun Vats on X.

Read more