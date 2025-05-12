 Skip to main content
Honor Magic V5 could have a bigger battery than Z Fold 7

The back of the Honor Magic V3.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The yet-to-be-announced Honor Magic V5 is rumored to come with a bigger than that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Per a report from GSMArena, the size of the battery within Honor’s upcoming foldable phone is expected to be close to 6,000mAh. That’s because it will house two battery cells of varying sizes. One of those battery cells will be 3,880mAh, while the other is said to be 2,070mAh. Combining the two batteries together brings the Honor Magic V5’s battery size to 5,950mAh.

That’s 800mAh bigger than the battery inside the Honor Magic V3, which was 5,150mAh. At that size, the Magic V3 supported 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging — all while maintaining its title as the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone. The Magic V5 will also support 66W wired charging, but its wireless charging and reverse wireless charging specs have yet to be determined.

Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Android Headlines

Meanwhile, the Z Fold 7 is said to have a 4,400mAh battery, which is the same capacity as the Z Fold 6. If the size of the Z Fold 7’s battery does remain the same, it would be plausible to assume that its charging power will be the same — 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5 reverse wireless charging. However, we won’t know the Z Fold 7’s true battery specs until Samsung officially announces the device.

You’re probably wondering, “Where’s the Magic V4?” We reported on rumors surrounding it back in February, but reports revealed that Honor will skip it in favor of the Magic V5. This is because Chinese phone manufacturers associate the number four with bad luck, and the Mandarin word for four veers close to the word for “death,” resulting in tetraphobia. This is exactly why Oppo released the Oppo Find N5 after the Oppo Find N3.

