Honor might be making one of the year’s best $200 Android phones

The back of the Honor 200 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for an affordable phone, there’s a new one about to launch that you should consider. GSMArena has found leaked details about the Honor 200 Smart, and it looks like a sleek new phone that won’t break the bank.

Following the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, the Honor 200 Smart reportedly features a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, also found in phones from Xiaomi and others. It’s a lower-end chip from 2023, but it should still be capable in the Honor 200 Smart.

Other reported specs include a 6.8-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor 200 Smart should also include an entry-level 4GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Inside is a respectable 5,200 mAh battery with 35W fast-charging capability via USB-C.

The phone reportedly has a 5MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout, plus two rear cameras: a primary 50MP f/1.8 camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Honor 200 Smart in black and green.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

The Honor 200 Smart, expected to launch in green and black, also offers a fingerprint reader, a rare 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and stereo speakers. It ships with Android 14 and MagicOS 8.0.

According to the report, the Honor 200 Smart will cost 200 euros (about $225) and be launched in the coming days or weeks. Assuming all the leaked specs are accurate, that’s a really good price for this caliber of smartphone.

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro were launched earlier this year with gradual worldwide rollouts. When we tested the Honor 200 Pro, we were impressed with its unique design, high-quality (and creative) camera system, and display. The phone is priced at roughly $890, which is considerably more expensive than the Honor 200 Smart, and it’ll be interesting to see what a lower-cost version of it is capable of.

There’s no word on where the Honor 200 Smart will launch first or whether certain regions will be excluded, but we should learn more soon.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
