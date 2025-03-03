How to add your Apple Music playlists to the lock screen in iOS 18.4

Table of Contents Table of Contents What can you do with Apple Music playlists? Add Apple Music playlists links to Control Center Add Apple Music playlists links to iPhone Lock Screen Add Apple Music playlists links to iPhone Action Button

The first iOS 18.4 beta includes a slick new feature for anyone who uses Apple Music playlists. Adding links to your favorite playlists to your iPhone’s Lock Screen is now possible. You can also add links to your Apple Music playlists on Control Center.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need An iOS device with iOS 18.4 installed

To add your playlists to the lock screen, your iPhone or iPad must have iOS 18.4 or iPadOS 18.4 installed. These updates are currently available in beta. The first public release of iOS/iPadOS 18.4 is expected to arrive this spring.

Here's how it works:

What can you do with Apple Music playlists?

In iOS 18.4, you can now add Apple Music playlists to your Lock Screen, Control Center, or use the Action Button (if available). This feature works with both personal playlists or the four new ambience music playlists Apple has introduced with the update, Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing.

Add Apple Music playlists links to Control Center

To add links to Apple Music playlists to your iPhone Control Center:

Step 1: Open Control Center on your device that has iOS 18.4 or later installed.

Step 2: Hold the screen, which allows you to customize Control Center. Choose *Add a Control *at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Scroll down and choose one of the choices under Ambient Sounds. If that's the choice you want, simply simply exit Control Center. The next time you use Control Center, you'll see a link to the ambient sound playlist you selected.

Otherwise, hold down the icon.

Step 4: Select the active playlist on the pull-down menu, then choose From Library.

Step 5: Select Choose next to Pick from Library.

Step 6: Choose the playlist you'd like to add a shortcut to Control Center.

Step 7: Exit Control Center.

Add Apple Music playlists links to iPhone Lock Screen

Adding shortcuts for Apple Music playlists to your iPhone Lock Screen follows similar steps.

Step 1: Press the iPhone Lock Screen, then select Customize. Choose Lock Screen.

Step 2: Select “-“ next to one of the shortcuts below to remove it. Choose the “+.”

Step 3: Select one of the shortcuts under Ambient Music. Push on the recently selected shortcut to bring up the pop-up menu.

Step 4: Select the active playlist on the pull-down menu, then choose From Library.

Step 5: Select Choose next to Pick from Library.

Step 6: Choose the playlist you'd like to add a shortcut to Control Center.

Step 7: FInally, move off of the pop-up menu. Choose Done.

Add Apple Music playlists links to iPhone Action Button

You can also add a shortcut to your favorite Apple Music playlists on the Action Button of your iPhone, if applicable.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your device. Choose Action Button.

Step 2: Select Controls.

Step 3: Choose to current controls near the button of the display. Select one of the shortcuts under Ambient Music.

Step 4: On the main Controls page, choose Configure.

Step 5: Choose the existing Playlist, then select From Library.

Step 6: Select Choose next to Pick from Library.

Step 7: Choose the playlist for your Action Button. Move off the pull-down menu.

Step 8: Exit Action Button settings. The next time you choose the Action Button, your new shortcut will activate.