Here’s how to get your hands on the new Apple iPad Pro

ipad pro 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

After months of rumors and anticipation, Apple finally took the wraps off its new iPad Pro models at a special event in Brooklyn, New York. In addition to sporting some serious hardware upgrades like the A12 X processor, there’s also an entirely new design for the 2018 iPad Pro. Gone are the chunky bezels and home button; they’ve been replaced with a gorgeous new display and Face ID to quickly unlock the iPad Pro.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the new iPad Pros, you’ll have plenty of options. To make sure you get the a new iPad that’s perfect for you at the price you seek, we’ve compiled this guide. Here’s how, when, and where to buy the new 2018 iPad Pro.

Apple

ipad pro 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

We’re sure it comes as no surprise that Apple will be offering the new iPad Pro models. If you’re a purist, or simply like the level of support you receive when buying in-store or online, this may be your best option. You can pre-order the new iPad Pro today, but if you want to get it in-store, you’ll have to wait until November 7.

Pricing for the iPad Pro Wi-Fi models is as follows:

11-inch iPad Pro

  • 64GB: $800
  • 256GB: $950
  • 512GB: $1,150
  • 1TB: $1,550

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  •  64GB: $1,000
  • 256GB: $1,150
  • 512GB: $1,350
  • 1TB:$1,750

You’ll also be able to purchase Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the latest iPad Pro in store. Pricing for these models is as follows:

11-inch iPad Pro

  • 64GB: $950
  • 256GB: $1,100
  • 512GB: $1,300
  • 1TB: $1,700

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  •  64GB: $1,150
  • 256GB: $1,300
  • 512GB: $1,500
  • 1TB: $1,900

Carriers

Do you prefer to purchase the new iPad with LTE connectivity? You may want to check out your carrier. In addition to providing special incentives for new and existing customers, carriers typically offer more financing options. Since we have not received confirmation that any carrier will sell the new iPad, pricing is currently based on information from Apple’s website.

Verizon

Verizon has not confirmed that it will sell the iPad Pro yet, however we anticipate seeing the new tablets online and in Verizon stores. While Verizon hasn’t provided Digital Trends with any information on promotions, we’d expect to see something in the coming days or weeks.

Here’s the current pricing for the latest iPad Pro on Verizon:

11-inch iPad Pro

  • 64GB: $950
  • 256GB: $1,100
  • 512GB: $1,300
  • 1TB: $1,700

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  •  64GB: $1,150
  • 256GB: $1,300
  • 512GB: $1,500
  • 1TB: $1,900

AT&T 

If you’re an AT&T customer, you’ll likely be able to get the new Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the iPad Pro through your carrier as well. Although AT&T has not confirmed it will see the new iPad Pro, it has traditionally sold the tablets in the past. And while AT&T hasn’t informed us of any specials or promotions for the new iPad Pro just yet, we anticipate seeing something in the near future.

Here’s the current pricing for the latest iPad Pro on AT&T:

11-inch iPad Pro

  • 64GB:$950
  • 256GB: $1,100
  • 512GB: $1,300
  • 1TB: $1,700

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  •  64GB: $1,150
  • 256GB: $1,300
  • 512GB: $1,500
  • 1TB: $1,900

Sprint

Sprint customers will likely be able to get in on some of the new iPad Pro action as well. Sprint has not confirmed it will sell the iPad Pro yet, however it typically carries Apple hardware. The carrier will probably sell the-Fi + Cellular versions of the iPad Pro online and in-store. Again, we don’t have promotional information available just yet, but will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Here’s the current pricing for the latest iPad Pro on Sprint:

11-inch iPad Pro

  • 64GB: $950
  • 256GB: $1,100
  • 512GB: $1,300
  • 1TB: $1,700

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  •  64GB: $1,150
  • 256GB: $1,300
  • 512GB: $1,500
  • 1TB: $1,900

T-Mobile

We’re almost certain America’s Un-carrier will delight it’s customers with the iPad Pro. Like the other major carriers, T-Mobile will likely sell the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the new iPad Pro online and in-store. T-Mobile has yet to let us in on any specials or promotions, however we’d almost guarantee we’ll see something in the coming days.

Here’s the current pricing for the latest iPad Pro on T-Mobile:

11-inch iPad Pro

  • 64GB: $950
  • 256GB: $1,100
  • 512GB: $1,300
  • 1TB: $1,700

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  •  64GB: $1,150
  • 256GB: $1,300
  • 512GB: $1,500
  • 1TB: $1,900

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more about the new iPad Pro.  

