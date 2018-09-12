Digital Trends
Here’s how and where to buy the Apple Watch Series 4

Apple, T-Mobile begin Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders this Friday

The Apple Watch Series 4 is officially here, and it comes packed with not only a larger display, but a bunch of additional health features, including a built-in electric heart-sensor. It also comes in two different case sizes: A 40mm model and 44mm model.

Aside from the Apple store, the company’s next-generation smartwatch will be available in other locations as well. While pre-orders aren’t live quite yet, customers will soon be able to purchase it from carriers, brick-and-mortar stores, and online retailers.

Here’s where to buy the Apple Watch Series 4.

The Apple Store

The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available for pre-order in the U.S. through Apple’s site and the Apple Store app starting Friday, September 14, with in-store availability starting on Friday, September 21 (also the same day pre-orders will ship). For those not in the U.S., global availability on the Series 4 varies — but Apple has listed the countries on its website.

The smartwatch comes in two different types of models. You can either opt for the one with cellular connectivity built-in along with GPS, or you can choose to go with only GPS. Regardless, both smartwatches come with the new health features.

In terms of color variants, the Series 4 comes in three aluminum finishes — gold, space grey, and silver. There’s also a gold stainless steel option, in addition to the silver and space black stainless steel versions.

As for pricing, the Series 4 with cellular connectivity starts at $499. If you opt for the Series 4 without cellular connectivity and just built-in GPS, it starts at $399. It’s important to note that cost not only varies depending on whether you choose to have network connectivity, but also depending on which color variant and case size you purchase.

Buying the Apple Watch Series 4 from wireless carriers

Those who want the Series 4 with cellular connectivity can also purchase the smartwatch through their specific carriers. Not all carriers have announced pricing and availability yet, but we’ll continue to update this article as more information rolls in.

T-Mobile

The first, and only carrier so far, to announce availability for the Series 4 is T-Mobile. Customers can pre-order the smartwatch starting Friday, September 14, at 12:01 a.m. PT. Pricing has not been finalized yet.

