While the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro may have stolen the show, Apple also released a new Apple Watch at its annual September event — the Apple Watch Series 5. The new device may not be a radical redesign like the Apple Watch Series 4 before it, but it still has a ton to offer — and is the Apple Watch to buy if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch.

Of course, you might be wondering where you can get the Apple Watch Series 5 — which is exactly why we’ve written this guide. Here’s everything you need to know about pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 5.

Unlocked

The Apple Watch Series 5 will be available straight from Apple, and it’s now available for pre-order, with full sales to begin on September 20. The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS model will start at $400, while the Apple Watch Series 5 cellular will start at $500. That said, if you want to get the Apple Watch Series 5 in titanium or ceramic, you’ll pay a little more — the titanium model starts at $800, while the ceramic model starts at $1,300. Prices will vary depending on whether or not you want cellular connectivity, which allows you to use your device essentially like a smartphone.

You can get the Apple Watch for yourself straight from the Apple website.

Carriers

As with previous iterations of the Apple Watch, you’ll be able to get the Apple Watch Series 5 from your carrier. Carrier pricing for the device is available below.

AT&T

AT&T has yet to announce its pricing for the Apple Watch Series 5. We reached out to the company and will update this article when we hear back.

Sprint

Sprint has yet to announce its pricing for the Apple Watch Series 5. We reached out to the company and will update this article when we hear back.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced that it will offer the Apple Watch Series 5, with pre-orders from the device on T-Mobile starting on September 13 at 5 a.m. PT. We’ll update this article when we hear more about pricing on T-Mobile.

Verizon

Verizon has yet to announce its pricing for the Apple Watch Series 5. We reached out to the company and will update this article when we hear back.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 5.

