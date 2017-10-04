Here’s how and where to buy the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Building on the heritage of last year’s bar-setting Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Google unveiled its latest Pixel devices at an event in San Francisco on October 3. The 5-inch Pixel 2 and 6-inch Pixel 2 XL come packed with Android 8.0 Oreo, huge OLED screens, and top-notch cameras.
Pre-orders are officially live in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and India — where customers will also receive a free Google Home Mini for placing their orders early. Pixel owners will receive IMAX movies — launching in Google Play Movies — available for free as well. As for availability in other countries, both smartphones will be available in Italy, Singapore, and Spain later this year. The Pixel 2 will ship between October 17 through the 19, and will be available in stores on October 19. The Pixel 2 XL is scheduled to be available in stores on November 15.
If you’re looking to get your hands on one, read on for our guide to purchasing the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
How to buy an unlocked Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
If you’re not interested in buying the Pixel 2 models through a carrier, you can purchase it unlocked from the Google Store, Best Buy, and Target. You’ll have to pay full price, but Google offers monthly financing plans to make it a little easier. The company is also offering up to $410 back on your purchase of a new Pixel smartphone when you trade in your old Pixel — depending on the condition of it.
The Google Pixel 2 — which comes in “Just Black,” “Clearly White,” and “Kinda Blue” color variants — is available for $650 for the 64GB and $750 for 128GB of storage. With the monthly financing program, it will cost you $27.04 per month for the 64GB model and $31.21 per month for the 128GB model, both for 24 months.
The Google Pixel 2 XL — available in black and white — will run you $850 for the 64GB model and $950 for 128GB. Under the 24-month installment plan, the 64GB starts at $35.38 per month and the 128GB model is $39.54 per month.
Best Buy
Pre-orders for the Pixel 2 are now live on Best Buy’s site and retail locations. You can only place orders for the Pixel 2 XL online for now. The retailer is also offering savings of up to $100, along with a free Google Home Mini — when you pre-order and activate the Pixel 2 smartphones at its stores. But Best Buy’s offer is stackable, which means it can be combined with any carrier offers announced in the future.
Buying the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from wireless carriers
Purchasing your Pixel 2 smartphones through a wireless carrier is limited. Google exclusively partnered with Verizon Wireless in the U.S., but other carriers — such as T-Mobile — may offer ways around it.
Verizon
Pre-orders through Verizon are currently live, but only for existing customers on one of Verizon’s new plans — S, M, L, or one of the two unlimited plans. You’ll also need the latest version of the My Verizon app. All customers will be able to pre-order the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on its site starting October 5 at 3 a.m. ET and in stores once they open. Those in the U.S. will be able to try out the Pixel 2 for themselves at Verizon’s retail locations. Pre-orders are also live for the Google Home Mini and Google Daydream View — while Google Pixel Buds, Google Home Max, and Google Clips are coming soon.
Here is the pricing for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at Verizon:
- Pixel 2 64GB: $650, $27.08 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan
- Pixel 2 128GB: $750, $31.24 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan
- Pixel 2 XL 64GB: $850, $35.41 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan
- Pixel 2 XL 128GB: $950, $39.58 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan
You can get up to $300 off the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and a free Google Home Mini, when you purchase it on the Verizon device payment plan and trade in one of these eligible devices:
- iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 6, 6 Plus, or SE
- Google Pixel or Pixel XL
- Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S5
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Note 4, Note Edge
- Motorola Z2 Force, Z2 Play, Z Force, Z Droid, Z Play
- LG G6, G5, G4
- LG V20 or V10
- HTC 10 or One M9
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is running its own special offer if you bring a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL to the carrier. For a limited time, new customers can bring one of the devices in — even you bought it from Verizon — and receive $325 back on a MasterCard card if you sign up for a voice line. Existing customers are also eligible when they add a line of T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited.
We’ll continue to update this buying guide as more information becomes available.