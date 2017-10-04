Here’s how and where to buy the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Building on the heritage of last year’s bar-setting Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Google unveiled its latest Pixel devices at an event in San Francisco on October 3. The 5-inch Pixel 2 and 6-inch Pixel 2 XL come packed with Android 8.0 Oreo, huge OLED screens, and top-notch cameras.

Pre-orders are officially live in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and India — where customers will also receive a free Google Home Mini for placing their orders early. Pixel owners will receive IMAX movies — launching in Google Play Movies — available for free as well. As for availability in other countries, both smartphones will be available in Italy, Singapore, and Spain later this year. The Pixel 2 will ship between October 17 through the 19, and will be available in stores on October 19. The Pixel 2 XL is scheduled to be available in stores on November 15.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one, read on for our guide to purchasing the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

How to buy an unlocked Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

If you’re not interested in buying the Pixel 2 models through a carrier, you can purchase it unlocked from the Google Store, Best Buy, and Target. You’ll have to pay full price, but Google offers monthly financing plans to make it a little easier. The company is also offering up to $410 back on your purchase of a new Pixel smartphone when you trade in your old Pixel — depending on the condition of it.

The Google Pixel 2 — which comes in “Just Black,” “Clearly White,” and “Kinda Blue” color variants — is available for $650 for the 64GB and $750 for 128GB of storage. With the monthly financing program, it will cost you $27.04 per month for the 64GB model and $31.21 per month for the 128GB model, both for 24 months.

The Google Pixel 2 XL — available in black and white — will run you $850 for the 64GB model and $950 for 128GB. Under the 24-month installment plan, the 64GB starts at $35.38 per month and the 128GB model is $39.54 per month.

Best Buy

Pre-orders for the Pixel 2 are now live on Best Buy’s site and retail locations. You can only place orders for the Pixel 2 XL online for now. The retailer is also offering savings of up to $100, along with a free Google Home Mini — when you pre-order and activate the Pixel 2 smartphones at its stores. But Best Buy’s offer is stackable, which means it can be combined with any carrier offers announced in the future.

Buying the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from wireless carriers

Purchasing your Pixel 2 smartphones through a wireless carrier is limited. Google exclusively partnered with Verizon Wireless in the U.S., but other carriers — such as T-Mobile — may offer ways around it.

Verizon

Pre-orders through Verizon are currently live, but only for existing customers on one of Verizon’s new plans — S, M, L, or one of the two unlimited plans. You’ll also need the latest version of the My Verizon app. All customers will be able to pre-order the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on its site starting October 5 at 3 a.m. ET and in stores once they open. Those in the U.S. will be able to try out the Pixel 2 for themselves at Verizon’s retail locations. Pre-orders are also live for the Google Home Mini and Google Daydream View — while Google Pixel Buds, Google Home Max, and Google Clips are coming soon.

Here is the pricing for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at Verizon:

Pixel 2 64GB: $650, $27.08 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

Pixel 2 128GB: $750, $31.24 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

Pixel 2 XL 64GB: $850, $35.41 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

Pixel 2 XL 128GB: $950, $39.58 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

You can get up to $300 off the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and a free Google Home Mini, when you purchase it on the Verizon device payment plan and trade in one of these eligible devices:

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 6, 6 Plus, or SE

Google Pixel or Pixel XL

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S5

Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Note 4, Note Edge

Motorola Z2 Force, Z2 Play, Z Force, Z Droid, Z Play

LG G6, G5, G4

LG V20 or V10

HTC 10 or One M9

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is running its own special offer if you bring a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL to the carrier. For a limited time, new customers can bring one of the devices in — even you bought it from Verizon — and receive $325 back on a MasterCard card if you sign up for a voice line. Existing customers are also eligible when they add a line of T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited.

We’ll continue to update this buying guide as more information becomes available.