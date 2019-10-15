Here’s where to buy the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are finally here, offering an all-new camera, an improved Google Assistant, and plenty more. The new phones are the latest in a long line of much-loved devices — and as such, you may well want to get your hands on one of them for yourself.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to get the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL for yourself.

Unlocked

As you would expect, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will both be available unlocked, and from a variety of retailers. The phones are available for pre-order straight from the online Google Store. Full sales for the phones will begin on October 24. Pricing for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL can be found below.

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $800

$800 Google Pixel 4 128GB: $900

$900 Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB: $900

$900 Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB: $1,000

Carriers

Of course, you’ll also be able to get the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from your preferred carrier — and Google has announced that the devices will be available from all major carriers in the U.S. Here’s a rundown on pricing and availability from carriers.

AT&T

AT&T will carry the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, with pre-orders for the phones starting on Wednesday October 16, and full sales set to begin on October 24. Pricing for the phones on AT&T can be found below.

Google Pixel 4: $800, or $28 per month for 30 months.

$800, or $28 per month for 30 months. Google Pixel 4 XL: $900, or $32 per month for 30 months.

AT&T is offering a few deals too. For example, customers can get $300 in bill credits when they trade in their old phone, and customers can get up to $700 off the Pixel 4 if they switch from another carrier and trade in their old phone.

Sprint

Sprint is offering the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, with pre-orders set to begin on October 16 and full sales on October 24. Pricing for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL has yet to be announced, but the company does have a few sweet deals for the phones.

Notably, if you lease a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL on Sprint through the Sprint Flex Lease, you can lease a second for $0 per month, if you switch to Sprint or add a new line. If you lease a Pixel 4 XL, you can instead choose to get a second Pixel 4 XL for free.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will carry the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, with pre-orders for the phones set to begin at 9 p.m. PT on October 15, and full availability on October 24. Pricing for the phones on T-Mobile can be found below.

Google Pixel 4: $800, or $33.34 per month for 24 months.

$800, or $33.34 per month for 24 months. Google Pixel 4 XL: $900, or $33.34 per month for 24 months with a $100 down payment.

T-Mobile is offering some deals on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. For example, you can get a Pixel 4 for free, or $800 off a Pixel 4 XL, when you switch to T-Mobile and trade in an old Pixel phone. Alternatively, you can get $300 off a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL if you trade in another eligible device.

Verizon

Verizon will carry the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, with pre-orders now available and full sales set to begin on October 24. Pricing for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on Verizon can be found below.

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $800, or $33.33 per month for 24 months.

$800, or $33.33 per month for 24 months. Google Pixel 4 128GB: $900, or $37.49 per month for 24 months.

$900, or $37.49 per month for 24 months. Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB: $900, or $37.49 per month for 24 months.

$900, or $37.49 per month for 24 months. Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB: $1,000, or $41.66 per month for 24 months.

Verizon also has a few great deals going for the phones. Notably, if you buy a Google Pixel 4, you’ll get a second 64GB Pixel 4 for free. The fine print is that you’re required to open a new line with an Unlimited plan, and the phones must be purchased with the Verizon device payment plan.

With Verizon, you can also trade in your old phone for up to $450 worth of credit toward a Pixel 4. This deal is available to both new and existing customers, and requires an Unlimited plan.

Visible

Visible has announced that it is carrying the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL starting on October 24. The company is offering overnight shipping for the phone, and $200 off the phones if you switch to Visible, in the form of a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

