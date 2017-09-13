How to buy the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in the U.K.

Apple announced three new iPhone models during its September 12, 2017 event: The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. All will be released between now and the beginning of November, in the United States, the United Kingdom, and a long list of other countries. Have you decided which one you’re going to buy?

Our hands-on review of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X, should help you make a decision. If you’re still not sure, take a look at our guide to all the differences between the three phones.

It’s a tough choice. Once you’ve made up your mind, where can you find the best deals? Here, learn how to buy the new iPhones in the U.K.. We also have a comprehensive guides on how to buy the iPhone 8 and how to buy the iPhone X if you’re in the U.S..

Wallets at the ready?

Pre-order and release dates

Apple has staggered the release of its new iPhone models. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available for pre-order on September 15, from 08:01 a.m. GMT. The iPhone X won’t come at the same time, and eager buyers will have to wait for pre-orders to open on October 27, from 08:01 a.m GMT. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be released on September 22. The iPhone X will be released on November 3.

Apple

All the new iPhones will be available to pre-order through Apple’s online store, and available in its retail stores — sorry, we mean its retail “town squares” — from the day of release. However, as always with new Apple releases, if you want one on release day it’s wise to pre-order.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 8 comes with either 64GB of storage space for 700 British pounds, or with 256GB for 850 British pounds.

Apple offers financing on both models over two years, with the iPhone 8 64GB starting at 33.56 British pounds each month, and the 256GB iPhone 8 costing 40.75 British pounds each month.

There are three colors: silver, gold, or space grey. All cost the same amount.

The 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus comes in the same colors and storage capacities.

The 64GB iPhone 8 Plus is 800 British pounds, or 38.35 British pounds a month over two years with Apple’s finance option.

The 256GB iPhone 8 Plus is 950 British pounds, or 45.55 British pounds a month over two years.

The 5.8-inch iPhone X comes with the same storage capacity options, but only in silver or space grey.

The 64GB iPhone X is 1000 British pounds, or 47.95 British pounds each month with Apple’s finance. The 256GB iPhone X is 1,150 British pounds, or 55.15 British pounds each month.

Major networks

Apple isn’t the only place you’ll be able to buy a new iPhone. All the U.K. networks will sell them too. Buying an iPhone without a contract through a network will likely cost the same as it does through Apple; but if you want to sign up for a new two-year service agreement, then offers and up-front prices will vary.

At EE, both iPhone 8 models and the iPhone X will be available. At the time of writing it’s encouraging you to register for more details.

O2 will sell all three new iPhone models, but doesn’t have any prices or tariffs available yet. The registration page does confirm pre-orders with the network will begin on September 15.

No surprises with Three, as it also requires you to register interest in the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X.

Patience is also needed at Vodafone. You can register for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, along with the iPhone X. It’s the only network stating it will sell the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as Pay As You Go phones on its registration page, but we’d expect all the others to do so.

Retailers

Retailers, both on the high street and online, will also sell the new iPhone models.

An alternative to going directly to a single network, Carphone Warehouse will sell the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X on the network of your choice under one roof. No prices or deals have been announced yet, and like all the networks, it’s suggesting you register interest at this early stage.

All three new iPhone models will be available with Mobile Phones Direct, but prices have been revealed yet. It’s pointing everyone towards a registration page for now.

Online retailer Mobiles.co.uk promises, “incredible pre-order prices” on September 15; but has yet to confirm any details. It has a registration page to receive more information on both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X.

Other networks

There are many mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) in the U.K., and several have joined in with the pre-registration fun for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Register here for GiffGaff, and here for Sky Mobile. Virgin Mobile will sell the iPhone 8, but hasn’t put up a registration page yet.

We’ll be updating here when more offers are announced, and when networks start releasing tariff plans, so check back soon.