How to buy the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR in the UK

Andy Boxall
By
iPhone XR News
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR have been announced, and the pre-order day is coming right up. If you live in the U.K., how do you go about ordering one, and where can you do so? Here’s our simple guide to getting your hands on a new iPhone as quickly as possible.

If you live in the U.S. and want to grab a new iPhone, then our guide on how to do so is right here.

Pre-order, price, and release dates

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available to pre-order from 08:01 U.K. time on the morning of September 14, with the release coming on September 21. The iPhone XR is coming a little later, with pre-orders starting on October 19 and the release date on October 26.

How much will you pay? Initially, the prices are likely to remain consistent regardless from where you buy one. Should you decide to buy directly through Apple, then the prices look like this:

iPhone Xs — Our hands-on review

iPhone Xs
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
  • iPhone Xs 64GB: 1,000 British pounds
  • iPhone Xs 256GB: 1,150 British pounds
  • iPhone Xs 512GB: 1,350 British pounds

iPhone Xs Max — Our hands-on review

iphone xs max hands on
iPhone Xs Max Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
  • iPhone Xs Max 64GB: 1,100 British pounds
  • iPhone Xs Max 256GB: 1,250 British pounds
  • iPhone Xs Max 512GB: 1,450 British pounds

iPhone XR — Our hands-on review

iPhone XR
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
  • iPhone XR 64GB: 750 British pounds
  • iPhone XR 128GB: 800 British pounds
  • iPhone XR 256GB: 900 British pounds

Buy through Apple

The prices above represent those recommended by Apple, and if you decide to buy through the online Apple Store or an Apple retail store, then this is the price you’ll pay up front. If you visit an Apple Store, then Apple offers an, ‘iPhone Payments’ plan. where you can pay for your new iPhone over 20 months. You get an unlocked phone, and it’s interest free too.

iPhone Payments:

  • iPhone Xs: Starting at 46.50 British pounds per month
  • iPhone Xs Max: Starting at 51.50 British pounds per month
  • iPhone XR: Starting at 34.00 British pounds per month.

Apple Stores also offer the iPhone Upgrade Program, where a similar monthly payment plan provides annual upgrades to the newest iPhone model. Each phone has an upfront payment of 70 British pounds, then a monthly cost. You’re required to trade-in your existing iPhone for every upgrade.

iPhone Upgrade Program:

  • iPhone Xs: Starting at 56.45 British pounds per month
  • iPhone Xs Max: Starting at 61.45 British pounds per month
  • iPhone XR: Starting at 41.45 British pounds per month.

Apple also offers a separate trade-in program, so you can reduce the hassle of selling your phone privately. Prices vary, but a 256GB iPhone X in good shape will fetch 550 British pounds directly through Apple.

U.K. networks

If you’d prefer to buy your new iPhone with a contract, then you’ll want to check networks. All four major networks will offer the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone XR.

  • EE: Register here for an alert when iPhone Xs and Xs Max pre-orders open.
  • Three: You can register here for the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, and for the iPhone XR. Three has said it will stock all iPhone Xs and Xs Max models, and all colors of the iPhone XR.
  • O2: The network will stock all the new iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and iPhone XR models. Register for pre-order updates here.
  • Vodafone: Register for updates on the iPhone Xs and Xs Max pre-order here

U.K. retailers

You don’t want to go to a network, and you don’t want to deal with the Apple Store, where else can you get your new iPhone? Luckily, several high street and online retailers will stock the new range. At the moment, most are only requesting you sign-up for more details; but we expect prices to match Apple’s.

  • Argos: The iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and the iPhone XR are listed on Argos’ website, and as expected, you have to pre-register your interest. Argos told Digital Trends the company will open pre-orders at 08:01 on September 14, deliveries will begin on September 21, and it will also provide a 12-month buy now, pay later option.
  • Clove Technology: The online retailer lists all three new iPhone models, and unusually, already has the prices attached too. They match Apple’s recommended prices, and you must register for updates.
  • Carphone Warehouse: The retailer will stock the black, silver, and gold iPhone Xs and Xs Max, with all memory options. Pre-register here for updates.

We’ll update here with more offers, and when retailers other than Apple announce prices and release dates.

