Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The OnePlus 10T, OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022, is here. Following weeks of endless leaks and rumors, OnePlus formally announced the phone on August 3. It did so in big fashion, hosting an extravagant launch event in New York City — OnePlus’s first in-person gathering in over two years. The big change this year, of course, is support for AT&T’s 5G networks, which has now been turned on. You can’t buy your OnePlus 10T directly from AT&T, but if you’re looking to put your existing SIM in your new phone, rest assured that it’ll work.

But while the OnePlus 10T was unveiled at the start of August, pre-orders didn’t open until September 1. So that meant you had to wait. Thankfully, that waiting period is now over. Unfortunately, it does mean the start of a whole new waiting period since the phone won’t be finally available until September 29. OnePlus is really making us wait for this phone, so just try not to get impatient.

Here’s how you can pre-order the OnePlus 10T and what bonuses you can get with your early purchase.

Pre-ordering from OnePlus

OnePlus is the natural place to grab your pre-order — and for good reason. OnePlus is cutting $100 off the 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 10T, effectively giving you a free upgrade to the most advanced version of the phone. You can also grab up to $250 off by trading in an eligible smartphone — $50 by linking your existing OnePlus device — and you can save 50% on the OnePlus Buds Pro or Buds Z2 when you buy your phone. That’s a hefty suite of offers, and worth cashing in on.

— $649 upfront or $54.09 per month for 12 months.

— $649 upfront or $54.09 per month for 12 months.

Pre-ordering from Amazon

Amazon is a good place to buy your OnePlus 10T, as long as you have a specific reason for it, like vouchers. Otherwise, it’s basically offering the same deal as OnePlus, with $100 off the 256GB model, basically giving you a free upgrade. Aside from that, there’s not much reason to buy from Amazon, as they’re not yet giving you anything to match OnePlus’ deals and aren’t currently offering anything other than an upfront price.

— $650 upfront.

— $650 upfront.

Pre-ordering from Best Buy

Best Buy is looking like a slightly better place to buy your new phone, and that’s largely because it’s sticking by OnePlus’s free upgrade to the 256GB model (as long as you activate later) and trade-in bonus. You can grab a trade-in bonus all the way up to the OnePlus 10T’s value, but Best Buy won’t want to credit any trade-in over the value of the phone itself, so you might need to be careful what you trade in.

— $650 upfront or $27.09 per month for 24 months.

— $650 upfront or $54.09 per month for 24 months.

Editors' Recommendations