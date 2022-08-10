How to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Foldable phones are no longer a strange new concept — now they’re just a type of smartphone we see released every year. But just because they’re becoming commonplace in release schedules doesn’t mean they’re common in everyday life. This may be your chance to change that for yourself. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been announced, and while neither is a massive change from the previous generation of foldable smartphones, they’re both still great-looking and powerful phones that are truly next-generation.

How do you get your hands on these amazing machines? We’ve got the details right here, whether you’re taking the foldable plunge for the first time or you’re an established fan.

Pre-ordering from Samsung

The Galaxy Z devices are expensive, but they don’t have to be if you grab the right pre-order bonuses. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you trade in, and you can get 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB. Trading in will get you $900 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and you’ll instead get the 256GB variant for the same price as the 128GB.

The 512GB model of the Z Flip 4 and the 1TB model of the Z Fold 4 are both Samsung exclusives for now, so this is the only place you can easily grab them.

— $1,800 upfront, $50.01 per month for 36 months, or $450 every two weeks for two months.

— $2,160 upfront, $60.01 per month for 36 months, or $540 every two weeks for two months.

— $1,000 upfront, $27.78 per month for 36 months, or $250 every two weeks for two months.

— $1,180 upfront, $32.79 per month for 36 months, or $295 every two weeks for two months.

Pre-ordering from AT&T

AT&T is offering some solid pre-order bonuses, including being able to get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free or the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,000 off, as long as you hit certain criteria. You’ll need to sign up for AT&T’s installment plan and get an unlimited plan, but the amazing inclusion is the ability to trade in any Galaxy phone, from any year, in any condition, and still get the bonus. That’s a big draw for anyone with an older Samsung phone chilling in a cupboard, box, or drawer.

You can also get the next upgrade in storage for the same price as the basic model for both the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, so you may find the option to buy is grayed out for the 128GB option of the Z Flip 4 and the 256GB model of the Z Fold 4.

— $1,800 upfront or $50.00 per month for 36 months.

— $1,000 upfront or $27.78 per month for 36 months.

Pre-ordering from T-Mobile

T-Mobile is only offering one model of each phone, but that’s probably because of the free storage upgrade being offered universally, so the lower variants may pop up again after the pre-order period. It’s also one of the few carriers offering a 24-month contract option, and there’s also an automatic $1,000 discount on both phones when you create a new line on Magenta Max. Or, you can save up to $1,000 with a trade-in on Magenta Max as well. If you’re not wanting Magenta Max, your discounts drop to $500 instead.

— $1,800 upfront or $50.00 per month for 36 months.

— $1,000 upfront or $41.67 per month for 24 months.

Pre-ordering from Verizon

Like others, Verizon is offering a free storage upgrade on both of these phones, so it’s a great time to buy. You can also get up to $800 off by trading in an old phone and selecting a 5G Unlimited plan. You can also get another $200 off if you switch to Verizon.

— $1,800 upfront or $49.99 per month for 36 months.

— $1,000 upfront or $27.77 per month for 36 months.

