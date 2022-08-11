 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Mark Jansen
By

Android smartphones can’t use our favorite smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, but the existence of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch range is an excellent alternative for those who forsake iPhones. Samsung has just revealed its newest inclusions in the Galaxy Watch range — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — and as you might expect, both seem set to be exceptional smartwatches. If you’re looking for a new Android smartwatch soon, keep a close eye on these two new inclusions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

But how do you buy one of them? Right now, both of these smartwatches are available only as pre-orders, and both will release August 26, so if you want one on launch day, you’ll need to get it right now. Here’s how you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Pre-ordering from Samsung

You can get up to $180 off when you pre-order from Samsung and trade in a smartwatch. While you’ll get the biggest bang for your buck by trading in a premium device like an Apple Watch, Samsung does allow for trade-ins of almost any smartwatch brand, though you’ll only get $75 for it. That’s not a bad deal if you have an old smartwatch gathering dust in a drawer. You’ll also get a Samsung Wireless Duo Charger with a travel adapter when you pre-order.

$450 upfront, or $18.76 a month for 24 months, or $112.50 every two weeks for two months.

$500 upfront, or $20.84 a month for 24 months, or $125 every two weeks for two months.

$280 upfront, or $11.76 a month for 24 months, or $70 every two weeks for two months.

$310 upfront, or $12.92 a month for 24 months, or $77.50 every two weeks for two months.

$330 upfront, or $13.76 a month for 24 months, or $82.50 every two weeks for two months.

$360 upfront, or $15.01 a month for 24 months, or $90 every two weeks for two months.

Pre-ordering from AT&T

As it’s a network carrier, AT&T is only offering the LTE models of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It’s also offering the watches on 36-month contracts, which makes them a tad more affordable if you’re a little worried about the size of monthly payments.

$500 upfront, or $13.89 a month for 36 months.

$330 upfront, or $9.17 a month for 36 months.

$360 upfront, or $10 a month for 24 months.

Pre-ordering from T-Mobile

Love the Uncarrier and can’t wait to get your Galaxy Watch on it? You can buy your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from T-Mobile, and get another one for free as well, when you add a line. That’s a solid deal, and great if you’re looking to buy more than one (or just want a gift for later). For the Galaxy Watch 5, there’s a straight money-off deal that knocks down the monthly payments quite significantly when you add a watch line. For the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 it’s $99 off, while for the 44mm variant it’s $149 off.

$500 upfront, or $20.84 a month for 24 months.

$330 upfront, or $4.12 a month for 24 months ($13.75 a month without the $99 discount).

$360 upfront, or $6.20 a month for 24 months ($15 a month without the $149 discount).

Pre-ordering from Verizon

Verizon is offering some fairly tasty deals. Not only can you spread your purchase across 36 months, reducing monthly payments, but you can also save up to $180 by trading in a smartphone whether you’re adding a new line or upgrading an existing one.

$500 upfront, or $13.88 a month for 36 months.

$330 upfront, or $9.16 a month for 36 months.

$360 upfront, or $9.99 a month for 36 months.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Character bouncing from Bouncy Slurpshroom in Fortnite.

Get one year of PS Plus for only $43 with this code

PlayStation Plus 1 year membership card

The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

There’s a new reason HDDs could be better than SSDs

An HDD and an SSD lie on a table.

The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2022, 2023, and beyond

A spacecraft in Starfield.

Common Amazon Fire TV Stick issues and how to fix them

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max remote of a couch arm.

The best budget laptops for 2022

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

Can you download Microsoft Office for free?

Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches next week, but it’s not free-to-play

Kirby weighing in with other colored Kirbys.

The best hard drive enclosures for 2022

A hard drive encloser.

Google Fiber is bringing high-speed internet to five new states

google fiber tv hands on box remote 2

I tried OxygenOS 13, and it’s everything I feared it would be

Android 13 logo on a OnePlus 10 Pro, running OxygenOS 13.