Digital Trends
Mobile

How to clear notifications on an iPhone

Clearing notifications can be a chore but here's an easy way to do it

Chris DeGraw
By
iphone notifications

Notifications are a necessarily evil for a lot of us. We get loads of them every day, only some of which have any real importance. You know how it goes. You let them stack up all day and when you finally get a chance to sift through it all, you’re welcome by a huge mess of a lock screen. Thanks to iOS 12, clearing notifications on an iPhone is easier than ever. Here are all the ways you can dispose of them once they have served their purpose.

Clear one notification

how to clear notifications on an iPhone

As we all know, when you get a notification, it lights up your phone and requests your attention to the lock screen. You can, of course, tap this notification to launch into the respective app, which will also clear it. You can also swipe right on it to accomplish the same task. Swiping left will reveal three additional options: Manage, View, and Clear (or Clear All if this is a set of grouped notifications), the last of which will get the job done even more quickly. Another way is to swipe the notification from the far right to the far left edge of the screen, where a larger Clear bubble will appear. Let go once you see that prompt to clear it.

Lastly, with rich notifications, you can clear a notification when in its expanded view. Hold down on it to bring up the full interactive notification, then tap the ‘X’ in the corner to clear it.

Clear all notifications

how to clear notifications on an iPhone

Here’s where things get really satisfying. You can get rid of everything at once because iOS 12 brings the long sought-after functionality to clear all notifications with just a couple of taps. In iOS 11, this feature was only available to people with devices that supported and had enabled 3D Touch. It won’t be accessible when you first receive a notification, but once you have put your phone to sleep and woken it back up, you can swipe up on the lock screen to jump into the Notification Center. From here you can press and hold the ‘X’ above your notifications to reveal a hidden Clear All Notifications option. Give that puppy a tap and all the clutter will elegantly dissolve to reveal a clean, beautiful, empty lock screen.

With the introduction of new phones that don’t support 3D Touch, like the iPhone XR, it’s no surprise that Apple is starting to make features once only available to people with higher-end models accessible from all devices running iOS 12. This may be a bad sign for the future of 3D Touch as a whole, but we’re just happy to see universal functionality in place of device limitations.

That’s it, you’re in the clear! Now, if only there were a guide to getting fewer emails in the first place.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use Google Pay and Google Pay Send
An icon indicates 5G E on a mobile phone
Mobile

Not confusing at all: AT&T says millions of 4G phones will soon run on 5G

Network giant AT&T plans to rebrand potentially millions of 4G smartphones to make it appear as though they are on 5G networks, the company confirmed on Friday – since the 4G network has already "evolved."
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
apple watch series 3 vs fitbit ionic garmin vivoactive comparison header
Mobile

The best Apple Watch apps for supercharging your smartwatch

Apple's smartwatch is a jack-of-all-trades. Our favorite Apple Watch apps allow you to carry out a variety of tasks, whether you're looking to use mindfulness to relax, listen to music, or find a remote shutter for your iPhone camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google home hub review 1
Smart Home

Here are the smart home gifts peple actually want this year

Looking for a smart home gift to buy for someone on your list? It's not too late! Of all the gadgets we research and test, these are our picks for the best last-minute smart home gifts for 2018.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
apple app store turns 10 new three iphones apps games today
Mobile

Twice as many publishers earned first million on Apple App Store vs Google Play

Apple's App Store has created 164 new millionaire publishers in 2018, compared to only 88 from the Google Play Store. The breakdown of the publishers in terms of app categories were very different between the platforms.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best Apple Watch bands Nomad Sport Strap
Wearables

A strap for everyone: The best Apple Watch bands you can buy right now

If you have an Apple Watch, you know how easy it is to take off the strap it came with, so why not buy yourself another one? Here we've gathered the best Apple Watch bands we've seen so far and there's something for everyone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to use instagram voice message feature feat
Mobile

Here’s how to use Instagram’s new voice message feature

Direct messages are where the real juicy stuff happens on Instagram, and now you have one more way to communicate privately with friends and loved ones in the form of voice messaging. Find out how to record one in this guide.
Posted By Chris DeGraw
how to track santa during his busiest night of the year
Mobile

Here’s how to track Santa during his busiest night of the year

It's that time of year again when Santa and his team of reindeer head out to deliver gifts to expectant kids around the world. Find out how you can follow Santa's progress on December 24 using a couple of popular online services.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ipad charger vs iphone 8 fast apple battery
Mobile

Apple’s cut-price battery offer only has one more week left to run

If you've been meaning to replace your iPhone battery but haven't gotten around to it, you'd better hurry. Apple's battery replacement fees for all out-of-warranty iPhones are set to rise from January 1, 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobile

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus owners in Germany get an Android Pie update for Christmas

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
porsche design huawei mate rs phone call
Mobile

International roaming plans and phones: Everything you need to know

It's easier than ever to make your smartphone work while you're abroad. Here's our guide to international roaming, SIM cards, and everything you need to know to make sure your smartphone works overseas.
Posted By Andy Boxall