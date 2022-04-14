How to super fast charge the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro recently made its global debut months after its arrival in China. While the device packs similar hardware, the U.S. variant misses out on the 80W functionality available in other regions. Instead, it brings support for 65W charging, the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The company explained that 80W SuperVooc charging technology is not compatible with 110-120W AC power, which is the standard power outlet in North America. Although the wired charging capability is limited to 65W, the wireless charging support remains at 50W. The OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 65W wired charger but it isn’t the only way to go, with a plethora of interesting chargers on offer. Read on to find all the top chargers that will allow you to fast charge your OnePlus 10 Pro on most occasions.

Best wired chargers for OnePlus 10 Pro

The wired charging tech remains to be the fastest way to top up a phone. That remains true for the OnePlus 10 Pro as well but the caveat is that it can only fast charge through its proprietary charging tech. That means you will need the official charger, or a SuperVOOC charger from Oppo or Realme, to top up your OnePlus 10 Pro at super-fast speed. Keeping that in consideration, here are our recommendations for the 65W chargers for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 65W SuperVOOC charger

The supplied 65W SuperVOOC charger is the best way to fast charge the OnePlus 10 Pro. It can fill the 5,000mAh battery to 50% in less than 15 minutes and to 100% in about 34 minutes. This is much faster than flagship competitors such as the iPhone 13 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The users in the U.S. are not getting the latest 80W SuperVOOC charger. While this may seem like a big miss on paper, it isn’t really in real-world usage. For reference, the 80W charger is just marginally faster, topping up the battery in about 32 minutes.

Oppo 80W SuperVOOC charger

The 80W SuperVOOC charger from Oppo is another good alternative to charge your OnePlus 10 Pro. Since it has an output of 80W and uses the VOOC tech, it can fast charge the OnePlus 10 Pro at the capped limit of 65W. The charging speed should be similar to what you would get with the 65W charger from OnePlus, and if you’re a world traveler, you’ll be able to benefit from the enhanced charging speeds too. However, if you’re stuck in North America you won’t get much benefit, so it’s probably one to avoid unless you often go to places where you’ll get the perks. This is good, actually, because you’ll struggle to find it in the U.S. at all anyway.

Best wireless chargers for OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro supports wireless charging up to 50W but that can only be achieved with its proprietary wireless 50W wireless charging tech. In case you choose to use a Qi wireless charger instead, the maximum charging speed will limit to 15W. Essentially, this is the same wireless charging speed that you get on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series. So which one do you pick? Don’t worry, we’ve picked the best wireless chargers for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Warp Charge 50W wireless charger

The 50W Warp Charge wireless charging stand allows you to charge the OnePlus 10 Pro at its maximum wireless charging supported charging input. The wireless charge takes the phone from 0% to 100% in about 47 minutes. This is one of the fastest wireless charging you will find on a phone. The charger supports up to 15W Qi wireless charging and is available in a solid white color option. It has a fan to keep the temperature in check while charging and an LED indicator.

Belkin Boost Charge 15W wireless charging pad

The 15W Boost Charge wireless charging pad from Belkin is one of the most affordable options available. It is a Qi charger with a maximum output of 15W. The charger is compatible with multiple devices, thus it should be able to charge the OnePlus 10 Pro at 15W. Belkin claims that it charges through lightweight cases up to 3 millimeters, so you won’t have to remove your case while charging. The charger is available in two color options — black and white and it has a non-slip grip finish to keep the phone in place.

Anker PowerCore III 10K wireless portable charger

A wireless charger requires constant AC power thus it can’t be used when you’re on the move. So what if you need to charge your OnePlus 10 Pro while traveling. For situations like these, the Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless portable charger serves to be the perfect option. The charger has a capacity of 10,000mAh, so it should be able to top up the OnePlus 10 Pro twice completely. Besides the support of 10W wireless charging, it allows you to charge the two phones simultaneously, thanks to the USB-C Power Delivery port and the USB-A port.

Editors' Recommendations