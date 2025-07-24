How to find your iPhone using your Apple Watch

Finding a misplaced iPhone with an Apple Watch is a pretty straightforward process, as long as the two devices are signed in with the same Apple account and have the Find My feature enabled. As for the steps, here you go:

Step 1:On your Apple Watch, tap on the round crown button to open the app list.

Step 2: Scroll down and open the Find My icon. The app’s icon is green with a laptop and phone in it.

Step 3: Once the app launches, you will see a list of all the devices that have been registered to your Apple Account and have the Find My system enabled.

Step 4: Tap on the iPhone you want to locate and on the next page, you will see details such as its city location and a map view below it.

Step 5: If the iPhone is nearby, or somewhere in your home or workspace, but you can’t find it, scroll down on the Apple Watch and tap on the “Play Sound” option. Doing so plays a loud sound on your misplaced iPhone so that you can easily find it using audio cues.

Step 6: Additionally, if you have an Apple Watch Series 9 (or later model), Apple Watch Ultra 2, and an iPhone 15 (or a newer model), the precision finding feature will also show you direction cues on the Apple Watch screen.