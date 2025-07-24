 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to find your iPhone using your Apple Watch

By
iPhone 16 Pro and an Apple Watch.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

We all lose our gadgets every once in a while. Finding them isn’t always straightforward, especially if they have been stolen or left behind in a different place. Likewise, if it’s nestled between the cracks of a plush sofa, rolled down in the darkness underneath furniture, or just your pet playfully hiding it under their stash, it’s not always a cakewalk finding them.

Moreover, if the device has silent or focus modes enabled, calling on the phone won’t help either. Thankfully, a healthy bunch of modern devices now come with lost-and-find location tracking features, and no one does it better than Apple. The Find My system has historically been a big sell, and for good reasons. 

It’s now even helping airlines locate lost luggage. You can locate lost devices using any other Apple device, as long as it has a screen. And if it’s your trusty iPhone that has gone out of sight, the Apple Watch on your wrist will quite literally guide you to it. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

1 minute

What You Need

  • Apple Watch

  • iPhone

How to find a stolen or misplaced iPhone?

Finding a misplaced iPhone with an Apple Watch is a pretty straightforward process, as long as the two devices are signed in with the same Apple account and have the Find My feature enabled. As for the steps, here you go: 

Step 1:On your Apple Watch, tap on the round crown button to open the app list. 

Apps list on Apple Watch.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 2: Scroll down and open the Find My icon. The app’s icon is green with a laptop and phone in it. 

Find My system on Apple Watch.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 3: Once the app launches, you will see a list of all the devices that have been registered to your Apple Account and have the Find My system enabled.

Tracking iPhone on an Apple Watch.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 4: Tap on the iPhone you want to locate and on the next page, you will see details such as its city location and a map view below it. 

Locating a lost iPhone on Apple Watch.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 5: If the iPhone is nearby, or somewhere in your home or workspace, but you can’t find it, scroll down on the Apple Watch and tap on the “Play Sound” option. Doing so plays a loud sound on your misplaced iPhone so that you can easily find it using audio cues. 

iPhone and an Apple Watch active for Find My alert.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 6: Additionally, if you have an Apple Watch Series 9 (or later model), Apple Watch Ultra 2, and an iPhone 15 (or a newer model), the precision finding feature will also show you direction cues on the Apple Watch screen. 

Precision Finding on Apple Watch.
Apple

How to quickly find an iPhone nearby?

There are situations where you may have left an iPhone in a table drawer, kitchen shelf, under the pillow, or just any other random spot you can’t recall in the moment.

For such situations, Apple has a straightforward system to locate the lost phone with a loud audio cue. This approach is direct and won’t require opening the Find My app, either. Just follow these steps: 

Step 1: On the Apple Watch, press the flat side button to open the Control Center. 

Step 2: In the Control Center, tap on the phone icon.  

Step 3: Once it’s activated and turns blue, it will connect with the iPhone and play a loud beep on your iPhone. 

Ringing an iPhone remotely using an Apple Watch.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 4: This system doesn’t tie into the Find My system, and it’s more suitable for proximity sensing to find nearby devices. 

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The best iPhone apps in 2025: These are the apps you need to download right now
Best iPhone apps 2025.

Your iPhone is a powerhouse, but with millions of apps cluttering the App Store, picking winners saves time, boosts efficiency, and amps up fun—especially as iOS evolves with smarter AI and seamless integrations.

I've curated standout apps based on my personal experience in addition to researching reader reviews and even other sites on the web across essential categories, drawing from hands-on tests and expert insights. These aren't just popular; they're game-changers for productivity, health, entertainment, and more. 

Read more
Hurry if you want the latest Apple iPad Air at lowest-ever price for Prime Day
13-inch iPad Air (2025) purple rear.

The Apple iPad Air M3 was just released a few months ago, but it's already part of Amazon's tablet deals for Prime Day. The 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale for its lowest price so far of $479, following a 20% discount on the device's original price of $599. Once the shopping event is over, we're not sure how long you'll have to wait until we find a similar offer for this iPad, so push forward with your purchase now while the savings of $120 are still online.

$479 at Amazon

Read more
Watch this durability test on an ‘iPhone Ultra Mini’
A mock-up of a tiny iPhone.

Tech YouTuber Zack Nelson -- he of the popular JerryRigEverything channel -- recently mused about whether folks would spend less time on their smartphones if the display were much smaller. He revealed how he once tried to reduce his own smartphone use with Samsung’s Z Flip 5, but soon realized that because he did so much of his work on a smartphone, trying to use a smaller screen the whole time just turned out to be a hassle.  

In his latest video, Nelson pondered whether a tiny iPhone would be popular with people wanting to cut down on screen time. He then produces a 3.8-inch “iPhone Ultra Mini,” which is in fact a $59 Android phone made to look like the latest iPhone -- only it’s much, much smaller. 

Read more