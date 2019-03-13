Share

While your phone may not have updated to Android 9.0 Pie yet, some lucky souls will soon be enjoying the next big thing: Android 10 Q. The beta for Android Q has been announced, and a few lucky souls will soon be sampling the next big mobile operating system. While Google remains tight-lipped about which sweet treat will give Android Q its name, here’s how you can get a mouthful of Android Q’s beta.

Note: Downloading the Android Q beta should be pretty easy for the average user. But, keep in mind it’s a beta and you’re likely to encounter bugs and other issues. If you decide it’s too much, or simply don’t like it, going back to an earlier version is costly. You’ll have to flash your device back to Android 9.0 Pie, which means you’ll lose any phone data that isn’t backed up. Please keep this in mind before you begin the process.



Make sure you have the right phone for the job

The Android Q beta is available only to people with Pixel phones to begin with — however it’s likely it’ll be available to other phones, especially those with Android One, in the near future.

Here’s the list of phones currently confirmed to support the Android Q beta:

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 Xl

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Not on the list? Then we’re afraid you’re plum out of luck, and you’ll probably have to wait for your manufacturer to update your phone when the final version of Android Q releases.

Back up your data

Betas are limited and voluntary for a reason — they’re unfinished products, and they’re usually buggy. As such, it’s best not to go into them with anything to lose. Make sure you’ve backed up all of your data — including photos, videos, contacts or otherwise — before you download and install the beta. Things can go wrong in betas, and it’s worth making sure everything of value is fully backed up.

How to install the Android Q beta

Thankfully, downloading and installing the Android Q beta is pretty easy. Here’s how to do it.

Head to the Android Beta Program website. Click “Opt In” on the device that you’d like to use for the beta. Your device will now be enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Agree to the terms and conditions of the beta program and press “Join Beta.” On your phone, open Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates. Press the “Restart Now” button, and your phone should install the Android Q beta.

That’s really all there is to it. Again, remember that you may need to be patient with your device as it will likely have some bugs and other issues. Unsure of what’s new in the operating system? Check out our guide.