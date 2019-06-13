Digital Trends
Mobile

How to make a group chat on Snapchat

Get together with your buddies, talk, and play games with Snapchat's group chat

Alina Bradford
By

There’s nothing like a party. You can re-create the feeling, even if your friends are hundreds of miles away, by starting up a group chat on Snapchat. Up to 31 friends can join and after 24 hours, the chats disappear. Here’s how to make a group chat on Snapchat and get the party started.

How to create a group chat

How to make a group chat on Snapchat

To create the chat, go to the Friends Screen by tapping on the word bubble icon on the lower left side of the screen. Then, tap the New Chat icon at the upper right-hand side of the screen. This icon looks like a word bubble, too, but has a plus sign beside it. From there, go through the friends list that pops up and tap on the names you want to add to the chat. When you’re done, tap Chat.

How to run your group chat

Once your group chat is created, you can customize it and change how the members interact. First, tap on the pencil icon at the top of the screen and name your chat. If you want to go beyond texting and sending snaps, tap the phone icon or the video icon to start an audio or visual chat.

how to play games in group chat on snapchat

You can also play games in your group chat. To start things up, tap the rocket icon beside the chat box and choose a game from the list that pops up. Each game lets you know how many players can play in the bottom left corner of its icon. For example, one to 30 people can play Tiny Royal.

If someone is getting rowdy, you can delete messages by pressing your finger on the message. A menu will pop up on the screen, giving you the option to save, copy or delete the message.

How to add more people

If you need to add more friends to your chat, go to the Friends Screen and hold your finger down on the group chat name. From the menu that pops up, choose More, and then tap Add Members to the Group. Choose friends from the list to finish.

How to leave a group chat

If you want to leave the chat you can without ruining everyone else’s fun. Go to the Friends Screen and hold your finger down on the group chat. A menu will pop up. Choose More from the menu and tap Leave Group. Once you leave, all chats that you sent will be deleted, even if someone saved them.

If you’re not ready to leave, but all the notifications are annoying, go to the same menu and choose Message Notification from the options instead of Leave Group. Then, choose Silent.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to wall mount a TV: Tips and tricks to cut down on frustration
Up Next

Target chases Amazon and Walmart with same-day delivery, but can it compete?
Product Review

The ZenFone 6 has a flippable camera and is unlike any other flagship phone

Asus is embracing the 2019 trend of not following any trends at all and instead going in its own direction. The ZenFone 6 has a motorized flip-around camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an almost stock version of Android installed.
Posted By Andy Boxall
snapchat store hot dog plush
Mobile

Bored with your Snapchat username? Here's how to change it

We've all been there. You're setting up a new account and just type in whatever pops into your head as a username. Then, later on, you realize that was a mistake. Here's how to change your Snapchat username.
Posted By Alina Bradford
samsung paul scott galaxy note interview 9 future feat 2
Mobile

Master your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with our favorite tips and tricks

Manage to get your hands on the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You've probably noticed there are a lot of nice new changes. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks to get you started with your new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Kik Messenger
Mobile

Kik makes it easy to delete your account or your teen's account. Here's how.

You can delete your Kik account temporarily or permanently -- which Kik calls Temporary Deactivation and Permanent Deactivation. Temporary deactivation means you can simply reactivate your account by signing back in. Deleting is forever.
Posted By Jackie Dove
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Getting weird ads? Here’s how to find out what Instagram thinks you like

Instagram thinks it knows a few things about you, but how does it actually find that information? As the social network prepares to deliver ads from influencers that you don't follow, learn how to see what it gets right and wrong.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
xiaomi mi 9t news close
Mobile

Xiaomi's new notchless Mi 9T has a pop-up camera, and a familiar design

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 9T, a brand-new member of the Mi 9 family, with a specification and design that will be familiar to Xiaomi fans. Why? Because it's a renamed version of the Redmi K20.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung s9 and prime day smart home bundle galaxy hands on back hand 720x720
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for Father’s Day

If you’re in the market for some new tech, there’s still time to take advantage of Father's Day sales. Amazon has some especially nice offers going right now, and we’ve highlighted some great Samsung Galaxy deals just for the Android…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

Huawei trademarks its Android alternative globally, as work on it intensifies

Huawei is developing its own mobile operating system to potentially replace Google's Android. Rumors have spread for some time about the software project, known as Hongmeng or Ark OS, and development has now sped up.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Deals

Need a smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 gets a huge $300 price cut

Mobile gaming has grown seen incredible growth in recent years. The best gaming smartphones tend to be expensive, though, but the beefy Razer Phone 2 is on sale right now for a huge discount on Amazon that can save you hundreds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mobvoi ticwatch pro news essential mode
Wearables

Exclusive: This is Mobvoi’s next Wear OS smartwatch, and it likely adds 4G LTE

Mobvoi may not be a household name in the U.S., but it sells affordable smartwatches running Google's Wear OS platform. The company's next watch has leaked -- by Mobvoi itself -- and Digital Trends managed to snap a screenshot.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

The beginning of the end? AT&T cancels pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is real, but for how long? Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Leaked Verizon calendar suggests a late September launch for the next iPhone

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
moto z4
Mobile

The modern Moto Z4 is now available straight from Verizon

The Moto Z3 was the first phone to support 5G, but now it has a successor: The Moto Z4. The new phone doesn't offer anything we haven't seen before, but it does bring back the headphone jack.
Posted By Christian de Looper