Get together with your buddies, talk, and play games with Snapchat's group chat

There’s nothing like a party. You can re-create the feeling, even if your friends are hundreds of miles away, by starting up a group chat on Snapchat. Up to 31 friends can join and after 24 hours, the chats disappear. Here’s how to make a group chat on Snapchat and get the party started.

How to create a group chat

To create the chat, go to the Friends Screen by tapping on the word bubble icon on the lower left side of the screen. Then, tap the New Chat icon at the upper right-hand side of the screen. This icon looks like a word bubble, too, but has a plus sign beside it. From there, go through the friends list that pops up and tap on the names you want to add to the chat. When you’re done, tap Chat.

How to run your group chat

Once your group chat is created, you can customize it and change how the members interact. First, tap on the pencil icon at the top of the screen and name your chat. If you want to go beyond texting and sending snaps, tap the phone icon or the video icon to start an audio or visual chat.

You can also play games in your group chat. To start things up, tap the rocket icon beside the chat box and choose a game from the list that pops up. Each game lets you know how many players can play in the bottom left corner of its icon. For example, one to 30 people can play Tiny Royal.

If someone is getting rowdy, you can delete messages by pressing your finger on the message. A menu will pop up on the screen, giving you the option to save, copy or delete the message.

How to add more people

If you need to add more friends to your chat, go to the Friends Screen and hold your finger down on the group chat name. From the menu that pops up, choose More, and then tap Add Members to the Group. Choose friends from the list to finish.

How to leave a group chat

If you want to leave the chat you can without ruining everyone else’s fun. Go to the Friends Screen and hold your finger down on the group chat. A menu will pop up. Choose More from the menu and tap Leave Group. Once you leave, all chats that you sent will be deleted, even if someone saved them.

If you’re not ready to leave, but all the notifications are annoying, go to the same menu and choose Message Notification from the options instead of Leave Group. Then, choose Silent.