How to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft has made some serious enhancements to the new Surface Duo 2, fixing most of the mistakes people found with last year’s Surface Duo. The folding dual-screen still shines, and it now comes with a 90Hz refresh rate on both panels. This is augmented by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, triple camera array, and the addition of 5G. Thanks to these improvements, the Surface Duo 2 takes its place among the top-tier folding phones and commands a correspondingly high $1,499 starting price.

The Surface Duo 2 is slightly thicker and heavier than the first Surface Duo, but it’s also more solid and sturdy in the hand. The outside glass discreetly curves into the edges for a more elegant and subtle look and feel. The display sizes are somewhat larger at 5.8-inches, while the bezels have lost some fat around the edges. A fingerprint reader with a power button tops the updated package. The phone runs Android 11.

As we said before, this impressive folding phone doesn’t come cheap: The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 — which comes in Obsidian or Glacier (i.e., black or white) — starts at an eye-watering $1,499, a $100 jump over the starting price of its predecessor. The device will be available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, and Japan. It ships on October 21.

You can pre-order the new phone from Microsoft or Best Buy.

Pre-order from Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 open.
Microsoft

You can pre-order the Surface Duo 2 directly from Microsoft. The 512GB model is exclusive to the Microsoft store, so if you want the ultimate in storage, Microsoft is where it’s at. The handset starts at $1,500 and goes all the way up to $1,800 for the 512GB model. You can pre-order right now, but it will be a month before it ships.

Surface Duo with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD (Obsidian/Glacier)  – $1,500

Surface Duo with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD (Obsidian/Glacier) – $1,600

Surface Duo with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD (Obsidian) – $1,800

Pre order from Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 closed.
Microsoft

Best Buy is one of the few retailers to have the Surface Duo 2 up for pre-order right now. It has the 128GB and 256GB storage models available in both the Glacier and Obsidian color options. If you pre-order today, your device will ship beginning October 21.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with 128GB (Unlocked) Obsidian – $1,500

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with 128GB (Unlocked) Glacier – $1,500

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with 256GB (Unlocked) Obsidian – $1,600

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with 256GB (Unlocked) Glacier – $1,600

Microsoft for a limited time is offering up to $700 with a trade-in as extra cashback when you buy a new Surface Duo 2 and swap in an eligible device.

AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have confirmed that they do not have the Surface Pro Duo 2 for pre-order as of this writing, but we’ll update this story if that changes.

