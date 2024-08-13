How to preorder the Google Pixel 9 — Tips, tricks, and more

If you’re interested in preordering the latest Google Pixel phone, the Google Pixel 9 or one of the other phones in the upcoming series, now is the time to do so. One of the best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals is via Google’s store, where you can pre-order the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, receive trade-in credit for your old phone, get a year of advanced AI features for free, and even get store credit as a part of preorders done by August 28. Start your pre-order journey by tapping the button below and then keep reading for more details and what to watch out for.

Pick your Pixel 9

The first step of your Pixel 9 preordering journey will begin with selecting your Pixel 9. Despite their being three order buttons on the page, there are actually four phones to choose from. Though even more similar than the others, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are housed under the same button. When you go to you’ll also have to explicitly choose it over the standard 6.3-inch pro in the bubble at the top. Don’t forget this step and accidentally order the standard Pixel 9 Pro if you really want the Pro XL.

If you aren’t yet familiar with the ins and outs of the Pixel 9 line, it should also be stated that — despite being in the middle of shop — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the premium one. It’s pretty obvious once you realize it is a folding phone (our hands on with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold suggests it will be 2024’s top folding phone), but the shop positioning doesn’t make it totally clear. Beyond investigating by price, check out the aforementioned Pro Fold hands on, our assessment of the standard Google Pixel 9, and what we notice after using Google Pixel 9 phones side by side to get a good idea of which phone you want. You might also benefit from using to see that phones’ stats compared easily. For example, it might not click that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are the two phones in the series with rear camera 8K at 30 FPS video recording capabilities without the tool. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for all its wonders, doesn’t have that.

Trade-in for the best Pixel 9 preorder price

If this isn’t your first phone preorder or purchase in the last several years, you shouldn’t be surprised that you can get hundreds of dollars back on phone trade-ins. However, it is worth knowing that Google might do things a little differently than other places. Here’s how to save up to $760 on your Pixel 9 phone.

First of all, Google’s trade-in estimate tool only allows you to provide a phone from one of six manufacturers: Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and (obviously) Google. The models available to trade in aren’t limited to recent offerings, either, with the nearly decade old iPhone 6 Plus being available to trade in now. In other words, you don’t need one of the best smartphones to get a trade-in offer.

Next, you should know that the condition of the phone matters, but it isn’t hard to pass Google’s plain English condition test. Google considers a phone to be “in good condition” if it turns on, is free of cracks, and the screen works properly. Even if your phone doesn’t pass this test, you can still get some credit if you identify which part is failing.

Finally, know that you’ll get the same amount of credit for a phone no matter what you’re trading it for. A Google Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage in good condition will net you approximately $540 whether you’re going for the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you’ve had experience with other companies trade-in deals that change based on what you’re buying, this is a welcome relief.

Consider Google Fi Wireless

Depending on what carrier you want to use, you can get different deals during the checkout. You’ll see the section as you go and the deals are pretty self-explanatory and expected. However, one special one to consider is none other than Google’s Google Fi Wireless. If you get your new Pixel 9 phone on the Google Fi service you can save up to $500 on your bill over the course of the next 36 months. This is definitely something to consider if you might want to drop your current provider.

Checkout now, accessorize later

Big carts equal big savings, right?

That’s not the case right now. If you order your new phone by August 28, you get some pretty massive store credit as part of the preorder. That’s $100 for the standard Google Pixel 9, $200 for the Google Pixel 9 Pro or Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and $350 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

As a result, we recommend buying your phone and then checking out . After you grab your case, you should have somewhere between $75 and $300 left, give or take, to purchase something else. If you’re on the lower end of that spectrum, you might consider getting the , now on sale for just $40. If you’re on the upper end of that spectrum, consider using your credits towards the new or pick up the $230 without spending an extra dime.

In any event, if you preorder your new Google Pixel 9 phone by the 28th, you’ll get some spending money in the Google Store.