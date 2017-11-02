Don’t lose your texts! Here’s how to save text messages in Android and iOS

Sending text messages — or iMessages, SMS, and MMS messages — is one of the main things people want their smartphones to do, even more so than making phone calls. For many, it’s the primary way they stay in touch with friends and family. We send dozens of messages in a day with silly jokes, important information, images, and videos. All of these messages can be easily forgotten over time, however, or lost because of a simple mistake. After all, many of us have accidentally deleted a text conversation and neglected to back up our smartphones or tablets before an upgrade.

The simplest way to preserve text messages is to save them, but doing so isn’t always as straightforward as it sounds. You can’t save a text as easily as an image, but it’s certainly doable — it’ll just take a few more steps that may be considered convenient. Lucky for you, we’re here to show how to save text messages in Android and iOS. You’ll be sharing texts in no time.

How to save text messages in iOS

Before you begin saving text messages, there’s one thing you need to install, if you haven’t already: iTunes. Some people have been having an issue with Apple’s music and iOS-syncing program, but for this, you need to be able to make a backup of your iPhone or iPad in iTunes. Yes, you can make and save backups using iCloud, but it’ll be easier to get to your texts (and other data) in the future using iTunes. You can download the latest version from here.

Step 1: Making backups and saving texts using iTunes

Making an iOS backup will save most of the data stored on your device, including iMessages, SMS messages, and MMS messages. If you haven’t already, make a habit out of creating regular backups.

Begin by launching iTunes. Then, connect your iOS device to your computer. In iTunes, select your iOS device by clicking the corresponding icon in the top-left corner of the window. Go to the Summary tab — you should see a section labeled Backups on the right-hand side. Under Manually Back Up and Restore, choose Back Up Now. Once the backup process is done, the Latest Backups sections should be updated to show your most recent backup. Alternatively, you can go to Preferences > Devices (Mac) or Edit > Preferences > Devices (Windows) to confirm that the backup was successful.

Step 2: Accessing your backed up messages using iExplorer

Your messages are now saved, but that’s only the first part of the process. The more important part is being able to access them on your computer whenever you want. Enter iExplorer, a premium program for MacOS and Windows that can, among other things, sift through your iTunes backups and retrieve your various messages. It’s $40 for the basic version, but you can also use the demo version for a limited time.

Download iExplorer and follow the steps to install it. Mac users will need to be running OS X 10.9 or higher, while Windows users need Windows 7 or above. Afterward, launch iExplorer. In iExplorer, find the section labeled Browse iTunes Backups in the left-hand column, and pick the backup you want to pull messages from. Within that backup, select Messages. iExplorer will bring up your text messages, with a conversation list located on the left. Pick a conversation to see your messages on the right, including any images and videos attached to them. You can also sort the conversation list by name, date, and number of messages. Once you’ve selected a conversation, you can export them as a PDF, TXT, or CSV file. You can also choose to only export the images or attachments.

Using just iExplorer

The aforementioned iExplorer can pull texts from an iTunes backup, yes, but the program can also pull texts directly from your iOS device. It’s perfect for those who want to avoid iTunes as much as possible.

Start by downloading and installing iExplorer. Afterward, launch the program and it should open on the Device Overview screen. Next, connect your iPhone or iPad. In the left-hand column, click your device’s name. On the Device Overview screen on the right, click Data > Messages. Keep in mind that if you’ve never made a backup on your computer, you’ll only see an option to Load Backup Data. You need to make a backup within iExplorer first before it can access your messages, so click it to begin the process. Once done, continue to the next step. iExplorer will load all of the messages currently on your iOS device. The left-hand column will have a conversation list, and clicking any of the conversations will bring them into view in the right-hand column. You can sort conversations by name, date, or number of messages, as well as filter conversations to show only images, videos, or attachments. You can export entire conversations, including attached media and documents, using the export options below the open conversation. They can be exported as a PDF, TXT, or CSV file.

