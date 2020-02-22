How to get Siri to automatically read your incoming messages aloud

With the release of iOS 13, Siri can now automatically read your incoming text messages and iMessages aloud from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. The feature requires that you are wearing AirPods (2nd Generation), AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro headphones. When a new message arrives, Siri will play a tone, before then reading aloud the sender’s name and the new message. If a long message is received, Siri will simply announce the sender’s name and that a message has been received.

Begin by Updating Your Device to iOS 13

Before proceeding, you will need to ensure that your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch is updated to Apple’s iOS 13 operating system. To check what version of iOS your device is running, begin by opening the Settings app, next select the General option, and finally select About. The Software Version on your device should be no lower than 13.2. If you need to update your device, follow the provided steps before proceeding.

Please note that to upgrade your device to iOS 13, it must be either an iPhone 6S, iPad Air 2, or iPod Touch 7th Generation, or newer model. For iPad devices, iOS 13 may also be referred to as iPadOS; however, it will contain the same ’13’ version number.

To update your supported device to iOS 13, begin by opening the Settings app, next select the General option, then choose Software Update. If a new update is available for your device, it will notify you and prompt you to download and install it. Otherwise, if your device is already up to date, it will state such and note your current version of iOS.

Automatically Read Incoming Messages with Siri

To have Siri automatically read your incoming messages, begin by opening the Settings app on your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad. Scroll down and select the Siri & Search option, then choose Announce Messages. Ensure that the Announce Messages with Siri option is enabled; when enabled, the toggle button will be colored green. From now on, Siri will automatically read incoming messages to your AirPods or supported Beats headphones.

Once Siri announces and reads an incoming message, it will then wait for your reply. There is no need to say ‘Hey Siri’ to get its attention. Once Siri is finished speaking, simply say ‘Reply’ followed by your message. Siri will, by default, confirm your reply before sending it.

Customize Siri Announced Messages

If you find that Siri is interrupting you too frequently with message announcements, you can opt to select what messages Siri will announce. While in the Announce Messages with Siri screen, select the Messages option under the Announce Messages From section. From here, you can choose whether Siri will announce all incoming messages (Everyone) or only messages from select individuals such as your Favorites, Recents, or those in your contact book (Contacts).

Another option you may wish to enable is having Siri automatically send your voice dictated replies without confirming and reading them back first. To take advantage of this option, enable the Reply without Confirmation toggle switch on the Announce Messages with Siri page.

