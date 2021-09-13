Apple made its September event official last week after months of speculation, sharing media invites and a teaser for its “California Streaming” reveal on social media. The company is expected to launch a new line of iPhones and accessories at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 14 at the event, which will be streamed live from Apple Park. As a result of the pandemic, most tech press events have temporarily taken on this format, and Apple’s is no exception.

How to watch Apple’s California Streaming event live

Apple will open up its livestream starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14. You’ll be able to watch it on Apple’s Event website using any modern browser. You can also watch it through the Apple TV app with any compatible device or directly on YouTube if your device isn’t on the list.

What to expect from Apple’s California Streaming Event

This is Apple’s marquee event for the fall, and the new iPhone 13 series will be the highlight. We expect updates to the entire lineup, with the phones featuring the same models as the iPhone 12 series — meaning an iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Mini are in the cards. There’s also reason to believe that a third generation of the AirPods, the Apple Watch Series 7, and potentially even one or two new iPad models may be announced during the California Streaming event.

We’ve covered the iPhone 13 in far more detail, but what we expect is a visual evolution of the older iPhone 12 — nothing too revolutionary. According to Bloomberg and other reliable sources, Apple is said to be slimming down the notch that houses the Face ID module while tweaking Face ID to work better with masks. The cameras are also more or less the same, with the ultrawide lens getting an autofocus update and the iPhone’s videography picking up the equivalent of portrait mode with something called Cinematic Video.

The display is likely going to match some of the best Android phones out now with support for 120Hz. Apple has supported smoother refresh rates on iPad for years but had stuck to 60Hz on iPhones despite Android rivals moving to 144Hz. With the iPhone 13, reports are that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will support 120Hz, a substantial boost. It also wouldn’t be an iPhone launch without new colors, and many have been speculated, including Sunset Gold, Rose Pink, and Matte Black. Finally, a new A15 processor is predicted to be part of the package, keeping the performance gap between iPhones and Android flagships intact.

Other than iPhones, there is the potential for an improved pair of AirPods with a design that’s much more similar to the AirPods Pro than the conventional AirPods, plus a smaller, more compact case. Finally, two new iPads may make their debut, a redesigned iPad Mini 6, and a thinner and lighter traditional iPad. Of course, with Apple also predicted to launch a new MacBook Pro later this fall, the company may wait and debut all three larger-screen devices at once, leaving the iPhone event to stand on its own.

Editors' Recommendations