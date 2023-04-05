 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to use ChatGPT on your iPhone and Android phone

Mark Jansen
By

While it may not quite be an all-knowing, all-seeing companion, AI has come on in leaps and bounds in the last few years. AI chatbots have recently come into the spotlight, thanks largely to the emergence of ChatGPT -- a chatbot from OpenAI, the creators of the incredible DALL-E 2 AI image generator.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • iPhone or Android smartphone

AI chatbots are a lot of fun to play with, and they can create everything from poetry to new episodes of long-canceled TV shows. But if you're looking to try out ChatGPT on your iPhone or Android phone, then bad luck: there's no official ChatGPT app for either platform. However, there is a way to access ChatGPT on your smartphone, and there are some other similar apps you can play with too.

The ChatGPT website on an iPhone.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

How to use ChatGPT on your iPhone or Android phone

As mentioned, there's no official ChatGPT app on smartphones. You can access the ChatGPT website through your internet browser instead.

Step 1: Head to the OpenAI website.

Step 2: If it's your first time here, sign up for an account. Otherwise, log in.

Related

Step 3: If you're signing up, you'll need to use a phone number to authenticate your account, so make sure you have one to hand. Keep in mind you can't use a virtual phone number (VoIP).

Step 4: Once signed up or logged in, get started by typing a question. The homepage offers some suggestions, but feel free to explore and even ask ChatGPT what it can do.

Screenshots of the Perplexity AI ChatGPT app running on an iPhone.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The best ChatGPT iPhone apps

While ChatGPT may not be available on the App Store, there's no shortage of apps that leverage ChatGPT's excellent capabilities. Here are some of the best.

Genie - AI Chatbot

Genie is one of the strongest iOS ChatGPT options because, well, it's absolutely laden down with features. You can ask it to do almost anything, from identifying pictures, writing anything you ask it to, and even summarizing PDF files or web pages. It's an incredible piece of tech, and it's one of the few to have access to GPT-4, giving it those advanced image and file recognition abilities.

Unfortunately, that means it doesn't come cheap. Free users only get five questions (known as "wishes") per day. If you want more than that, you're going to need to subscribe. Those subscriptions don't come cheap either, so if you're wanting more than five wishes a day, you're going to have to pay for them.

ChatOn - AI Chatbot Assistant

ChatOn is a little basic when compared to some other options, and it eschews some of the ChatGPT mainstays you'll see on other apps — like the dark, neon color schemes and scrolling text effect — but it delivers in features. ChatOn can do your usual chatbot duties, but it can also pretend to be a sarcastic buddy, create inspirational quotes, and any one of a number of different options.

However, it doesn't come completely free, and unlimited use will cost you, with plans starting from $7 a month. It's not quite as polished as other apps, and we found some of the modes not to work particularly well, but it's still a fun option and cheaper than similar apps.

Perplexity - Ask Anything

Perplexity is one we've covered ourselves, and it's probably our favorite of the ChatGPT options on iPhone. Not only is it extremely simple to use — just download and go, no need to sign in — but it also tells you where it pulled the information from, and, most importantly, it's completely free as well. Yes, there's no subscription cost at all, which puts it head and shoulders above so many other iOS ChatGPT apps.

The best ChatGPT Android apps

As with the iPhone above, the Google Play Store has no official ChatGPT app. However, some apps offer similar abilities, and most use the ChatGPT architecture anyway. Here are some good Android alternatives to play with:

Nova - ChatGPT AI Chatbot

It's ChatGPT, but with a prettier interface and available in an app form. That's largely all that needs to be said about it, but we'd be lying if we didn't mention that it does it very well. The neon color scheme fits the futuristic aspect of AI chatbots, and the scrolling appearance of text makes it feel like you're chatting with a real person. We found it relatively fast and reliable, though some reviews complain of issues with crashing on more complex questions.

Unfortunately, it does come with a subscription for unlimited access. A subscription starts from $8 a month and gets you unlimited questions and answers, access to the GPT-3.5 Turbo model, and chat history.

ChatSonic: Super ChatGPT App

ChatSonic may be powered by ChatGPT, but it claims to be the only GPT-powered chatbot to surpass its benefactor. Not only does it link up to ChatGPT for test-based inquiries, but it also generates images through DALL-E and can take part in a spoken conversation like Google Assistant. Bringing these separate services together into a single service is likely the future of AI, but ChatSonic has beaten everyone to the punch.

Like Nova above, though, ChatSonic has limitations. You're limited to a certain number of words in questions and answers per month, and you'll need to pay to get a higher word number. The subscription starts at $10 per month for 40,000 words, and it'll get pretty expensive if you're wanting more than that. Even worse, using it during peak times can cost double the words. So while ChatSonic can do a lot, it asks a lot too.

Bing - Your AI copilot

Okay, so this one isn't ChatGPT-powered — but it's worth downloading and playing with, especially if you're butting up against the free limitations of other apps. Bing, the search engine no one uses, now comes with an AI chatbot, and it has some fun additions you won't find on ChatGPT. For instance, you can set it to be more creative, more precise, or a balanced mix between the two. As a result, you can get some wacky answers or some more accurate ones. You'll need to sign in to a Microsoft account and join a waitlist to access Bing's AI capabilities, but we found we were already allowed access when we signed in.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s $450 phone does one thing way better than the iPhone 14
The back of the purple Galaxy A54.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 5C, it was the first time that the company added fun colors to the iPhone lineup — despite the iPhone 5C being mostly a flop. It stopped with the colors for a few years until the iPhone XR came around, which brought back fun shades for the iPhone. Ever since then, Apple made the standard iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 come in a slate of more visually-interesting colors while leaving the iPhone Pro devices in more “professional” hues.

Even though Apple just recently released a yellow iPhone 14, which may appeal to some (I’m honestly not a fan of yellow), it historically has a track record of just not being great with iPhone colors. And the purple iPhone 14 is proof of it.
How is that iPhone 14 even considered purple?

Read more
I’m excited (and nervous) about this iPhone 15 Pro rumor
The volume keys on the side of the iPhone 14 Plus.

The rumor mill for the Apple iPhone 15 has been ramping up lately, and if the whispers are true, this would be the biggest overhaul for the iPhone yet. Many of the reports have been circulating around the state of the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, specifically that they’re rumored to have a single volume rocker and that the mute switch will be replaced with a button — all solid-state as well.

The latest rumor to come out, though, is that the iPhone 15 Pro mute switch may not be replaced with a mute button at all. Instead, it could actually be a multi-use Action Button, similar to what's on the Apple Watch Ultra. If this is the case, then it’s going to be one of the biggest changes to iPhone hardware design, with plenty of pros to it ... but also a big con.
An Action Button would benefit everyone

Read more
How to turn the Apple logo on your iPhone into a secret button
A black iPhone 14 Pro laying face-down on a black journal.

For hundreds of millions of smartphone users out there, iPhones are the gold standard of convenience. From reliable cameras and buttery-smooth software to a processor that is in a league of its own, the premium you pay for an iPhone equates to simplicity, consistency, and longevity. This is especially true with more recent models, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

One aspect that really lifts Apple’s smartphones is the focus on accessibility, which tailors the iPhone and its user experience to make a whole bunch of tasks more convenient for users. Of course, they also play a critical role for folks living with issues affecting their visual and auditory systems.

Read more