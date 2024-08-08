How to watch Google’s Pixel 9 event on August 13

It’s almost time for the big Made by Google event, and it’s going to be an exciting one. Google is expected to announce the next round of hardware, including the Pixel 9 line, the Pixel Watch 3, and more.

But you might be wondering when the Made by Google event will happen and how you can watch it, whether from home or work. Here are all the details.

Recommended Videos

When is Google’s next Made by Google event?

The Made by Google event for August will take place starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on August 13. The event will be held at Google’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California.

How to watch the Made by Google August 2024 event

Google will be live-streaming the event as it happens, so you can watch it even if you are not near Mountain View. You can simply tune in on Google’s website for the live stream on August 13, and it will also be recorded and available to watch later on YouTube if you miss it.

If you live close to Mountain View, Google is also hosting a Made by Google Event Watch Party at the Google Customer Experience Center. For this, you’ll need to RSVP on Google’s event page.

What we expect from the Made by Google August 2024 event

We’re expecting a lot of new products from Google at this Made by Google event. It appears that Google is getting a head start this year with the Pixel 9 lineup, as it has usually done an October event in previous years for new Pixel phones.

The main star of the show will likely be the Pixel 9 lineup, which will have four phones this year: the base model Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

For the three main Pixel 9 devices, the body will have rounded corners but flat edges on the frame. The camera bar has been revamped with a new look, now having an elongated capsule appearance instead of a bar that merges into the sides.

The Pixel 9 will supposedly have a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with thinner and more uniform bezels this time around. Durability should also be improved with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It will still have a dual-camera system, though leaked specs indicate a 50MP main camera and a 48MP or 50MP ultrawide lens, which is a big upgrade from last year. Inside, the Pixel 9 should be a Tensor G4 chip and likely 12GB RAM by default, which is necessary for all the new AI features.

The Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly go up to 6.8 inches. Both will have the Super Actua OLED panel, along with thinner and more uniform bezels. Since these are Pro models, we can expect them to have a triple-lens camera system this year with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP or 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera. They’ll also be equipped with Tensor G4 and a minimum of 16GB RAM from the leaked spec sheet. Of course, since the XL is bigger, it will have slightly more battery life than the regular Pro.

Then we have the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is the second generation of Google’s folding phone. We already know what to expect here as Google showed off a teaser video.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature flattened edges and a new camera module that’s a rectangular shape with two elongated capsule-like camera lenses. The cover display should be a 6.3-inch Actua display, while the inner display is a whopping 8 inches. Though the camera module looks like it could house quad cameras, it’s still a triple-camera system, with what could be a 48MP main camera and 10MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Like the other two Pro models, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold should have a Tensor G4 chip and 16GB RAM.

While the phones will be the main stars of the show, Google also plans to release the new Pixel Watch 3. We know that the Pixel Watch 3 will now come in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) and should have higher-quality displays with more brightness. We should also see the next generation of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, with a tweaked design, new colors, and perhaps some other big changes.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a Google event without some new AI goodies to be integrated into the new products. All of the teaser videos that Google has shown off so far definitely hint at some AI features to come, so we’ll just have to see what Google has in store. With the upgraded RAM across all the phones, we should be in for a treat.