How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S24 event on January 17

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Official invite for Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked event, happening on January 17, 2024.
Samsung

Samsung is hosting its latest Unpacked event at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 17, in San Jose, California. The event will showcase the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 smartphone series and other exciting products.

But what if you weren’t invited to watch the event in person? Lucky for you, Samsung has made it incredibly simple to watch it from the comfort of your home.

How to watch the Galaxy S24 event on Samsung’s website

A screenshot of Samsung's website offering reserve credits for the Galaxy S24.
Samsung

The tech world is excited as Samsung gears up to launch its highly anticipated new devices, which are expected to be the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The easiest way to watch the event is through Samsung’s official website, where you can catch all the action live. And if you choose to watch the event this way, Samsung gives you 50 reasons to do so! You can visit the site for a limited time, add your name and email, and receive $50 in Samsung Credit. That’s not all — Samsung also offers up to $970 in savings when preordering one of the new devices.

You can sign up and receive the credit even if you don’t watch the live stream on Samsung’s site, but this will be the simplest way to do it for most folks.

How to watch the Galaxy S24 event on YouTube

Invitation for Galaxy Unpacked January 2024 | Samsung

Samsung also plans to stream the Unpacked event live on its YouTube page. You can watch the recorded version later on YouTube if you miss the event. If you subscribe to the Samsung YouTube channel, you’ll receive a notice when the event is about to start.

Samsung hasn’t posted the live-stream link quite yet, so in the meantime, we’ve embedded the teaser trailer for Unpacked. Once the live stream is available, we’ll add it here so you can watch the event from this article.

What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 event

Leaked design schematic of Samsung Galaxy S24.
Galaxy S24 render OnLeaks / SmartPrix

The highlight of the Unpacked event will be the revealing of Samsung’s new smartphones. Both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to have ever-so-slightly bigger displays compared to last year’s models. Not surprisingly, the most significant changes will come on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Likely to launch with a titanium frame for the first time, the handset should have camera improvements, a flat screen with no curved edges, and slimmer bezels.

Samsung’s new AI-powered system, previously code-named “Samsung Gauss,” should also debut. The system comprises three main components: Samsung Gauss Language, which can generate text, translate languages, and answer questions; Samsung Gauss Code, which simplifies the process of writing and modifying code for developers; and Samsung Gauss Image, a tool for creating images. The system has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with technology, and it will be exciting to see how Samsung rolls it out. Watch for Galaxy AI to first roll out on the Galaxy S24 series.

Finally, a long-rumored “Samsung Galaxy Ring” could also make its debut. The rumors suggest the product is very similar to the popular Oura Ring. It will reportedly allow you to track daily activities, sleep, heart rate, and more.

