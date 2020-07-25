  1. Mobile

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung holds a few hardware events each year, but its annual fall event, where it launches the new device in the Note series, is usually one of the biggest. This year will be no exception. On top of the new Note 20, Samsung may also unveil a new foldable phone, and we’ll likely get word on new smart home devices.

Interested in checking out the event for yourself? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 hardware event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will take place on August 5 at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT. There are a few ways that you can tune in, but by far the easiest way to watch the event is to head to the Samsung website to livestream it. It’s likely that the livestream will also be available on YouTube, but we don’t have a link to that just yet.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Perhaps the most highly anticipated launch at Unpacked is the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which will likely be Samsung’s best phone ever. The device will offer a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with a triple rear camera — including one periscope-style zoom lens. Along with that, the device will likely also include a 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and more. There may be three Galaxy Note 20 models of varying sizes, so there should be something for everyone.

Perhaps even cooler than the Galaxy Note 20 is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new foldable is a follow-up to the original Galaxy Fold, and swaps out the small front display for a much larger one, with a punch-hole camera cutout. Other refinements, like more processing power, are also expected. Generally speaking, most are hoping that the device will move on from the issues often found in a first-generation phone, and offer a refined experience that can make a more compelling argument for foldable phones.

It’s possible we’ll see other hardware, though rumors have been a little thin. We could see a Galaxy Watch 3, and it’s possible Samsung will release a second foldable called the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

