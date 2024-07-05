How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked next week

It’s almost time! After numerous leaks over the past few months, the next round of Samsung products will finally be announced at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

New phones, watches, and the company’s first smart ring will almost certainly be announced. But when is this next Galaxy Unpacked happening? And how can you watch it? We have all of the details.

When is Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for July 2024 is set for Wednesday, July 10, starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The event is happening in Paris, France, the site of this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung is live streaming this month’s Unpacked across multiple platforms. You can watch it on the Samsung website, the Samsung Community page, and YouTube.

What we expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2024

The final Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is expected to be significant, with various new products making their debut.

Undoubtedly, the most expensive new product set to launch will be the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Interestingly, rumors suggest Samsung may reveal two Galaxy Z Fold models this year, including an all-new “Ultra” model. Whether one or two, the next Galaxy Z Fold will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, just like the Galaxy S24 series, and modest design changes. We should expect a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display.

Meanwhile, we can also expect the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to debut. This phone is expected to be priced slightly lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Thanks to a new material called Ironflex, it may feature a more durable screen this time. The phone is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover display. There’s a possibility that the cover display could increase to 3.9 inches, but that’s less certain.

Regarding chips, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, rumors exist that a more affordable model might come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the same chip in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Also, Samsung should unveil the Galaxy Watch 7. In previous years, Samsung has released the Galaxy Watch in regular and “classic” models. However, in 2024, it plans to change things by introducing a competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, called the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This titanium-based model should have a 47mm rounded square case and a circular bezel. Priced about $100 less than Apple’s ultra smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could also feature a bright orange crown — just like Apple’s.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is anticipated to be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It will feature a more traditional circular design and improved battery life. With the Exynos W1000 processor, which is based on a 3nm chipset, the watch is expected to deliver a 20% increase in performance and power efficiency.

This brings us to the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which was teased earlier this year and has been discussed for months. It aims to compete with the Oura Ring and is expected to come in several sizes and finishes. The health and fitness tracker is expected to provide health-tracking features similar to Galaxy Watches. Unlike the Oura Ring, the Galaxy Ring will likely not require a monthly subscription to unlock all its features. Instead, you’ll pay a one-time fee, which is expected to be between $300 and $350.

Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro to complete its lineup of new hardware products. Good or bad, these could look a lot like Apple AirPods.

Finally, at this month’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung may unveil new features for Galaxy AI. The new software was officially announced at Samsung’s January event and has since been integrated into multiple Samsung products since its debut alongside the Galaxy S24 series. Whether any announcement would include new features or simply tweaks isn’t yet known.