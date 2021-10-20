We are fresh off the Pixel 6 launch, and now we’re already looking ahead to Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2. The company has already announced its Galaxy S series and the foldables, and that the Galaxy Note series isn’t coming this year, so it’s still unclear what Samsung could launch at today’s event. The best guess is that Samsung is gearing up to introduce new variants and color options of its Galaxy Z lineup.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event

The Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will be taking place at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET today, Wednesday, October 20. It will be livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel. You can also watch the live video stream via Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s social channels on Twitter and Facebook. Or you can choose to stay here and watch the livestream below.

As part of the launch invite, Samsung said: “Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.”

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2

Based off the invitation, you can expect the company to reveal something that will reflect users’ individuality, primarily in terms of new color options. Samsung has also shared a video that teases the forthcoming new color options for some of its foldable lineup. We expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get more colors since we’ve already gotten leaks about a launch of new color variants. Here are some other things to hope for.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

As great as the hype is around the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the launch was reportedly canceled due to a chip shortage. With delays still expected late into next year across all products, it doesn’t make sense to hope for this launch. Digital Daily also quoted a Samsung official as saying: “We are reviewing the smartphone launch itself,” which doesn’t bode well. Rumors have it launching in January 2022, according to Jon Prosser. Samsung also recently announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to tide consumers over in the meantime.

New Galaxy Flip 3 colors

The tech giant has launched a host of new colors for the Galaxy Flip 3. Consumers can enjoy the Galaxy Flip 3 smartphone in cream, grey, pink, lavender, and green hues, color options that are already live on the site and ready to order, with shipping set for late October and early November. Samsung has not indicated that any other device will receive new colors, and at this point, it’s likely that people will flock to the smaller, more cost-friendly foldable phone rather than the Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21

Similar to the Galaxy S21 FE, consumers shouldn’t expect any kind of Note series device during Unpacked Part 2. Rumors have been abounding for a while that it’s been canceled in favor of its foldable siblings. As CEO DJ Koh stated: “[The] Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio. It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year, so it might be difficult to release [a] Note model … The timing of [the] Note model launch can be changed, but we seek to release a Note model next year.” In other words, don’t hold out hope to see this launch on October 20.

