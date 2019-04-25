Digital Trends
Mobile

Leak says Huawei will supply 5G equipment to the U.K., but with a caveat

Andy Boxall
By
huawei p30 pro review 10x zoom wide angle
10X Zoom

Although the news has yet to be made official, leaks from within the U.K. government say Huawei will supply components to build the country’s 5G network. If this is officially confirmed, it will come after warnings of security risks regarding the inclusion of the company’s equipment in the 5G network. Seemingly as a compromise, the leak says officials will only approve the use of “non-core” Huawei hardware, rather than the essential components needed to route calls, or check device identification numbers.

The leak has been reported by The Telegraph newspaper in the U.K., and quotes anonymous sources inside the U.K’s National Security Council. The Huawei-run @HuaweiFacts Twitter account retweeted Reuters coverage of the story, claiming Prime Minister Theresa May has granted Huawei access to the U.K.’s 5G network. The U.S. has been warning against using Huawei telecoms equipment for several years, stating it may be a security threat. It has been putting pressure on on the U.K. to ban the equipment from its network.

However, while the leak states Huawei will be part of the U.K.’s 5G plan, the U.K.’s Digital Minister Margot James has tweeted that the final decision has yet to be made. “In spite of cabinet leaks to the contrary,” she wrote, “final decision yet to be made on managing threats to telecoms infrastructure.”

Political backlash to the leak has been swift online. Various members of Parliament have tweeted concerns over the possible decision. MP Jo Platt says it, “raises questions about the government’s interests and how they’ll secure networks,” while MP George Freeman said, “I fear this may prove to be a bad decision.” Freeman referenced Australia’s move to ban Huawei from its 5G networks.

Due to perceiving Huawei as a security threat, U.S. networks do not use Huawei infrastructure equipment, and the company’s smartphones including the latest P30 Pro, are not available to purchase. In a new and in-depth interview with CNN, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei spoke about the accusations.

“The U.S. says we are a threat to its national security; they should provide evidence,” he said, adding that, “As a company, we already made it clear to the world that we can sign no-spy agreements, and that we have not and will never implant backdoors.”

The U.K.’s official decision on Huawei’s involvement in 5G will come at the end of spring.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google tracks your location -- even when you deny it permission
Up Next

The best 13-inch laptops for 2019
netgear arlo ultra 4k smart camera cam feat
Product Review

4K in home security is finally here, thanks to Arlo’s Ultra UHD smart cam

The 4K home security camera is finally here! Class-leading image clarity and a super-wide field of vision makes Arlo Ultra an early contender for the year’s best smart cam. While there are definite quirks to the device, the device…
Posted By Terry Walsh
best parental control apps
Mobile

These parental control apps will help keep your kids' device habits in check

Looking for extra security and monitoring on mobile devices? Take a look at the best parental control apps for limiting time and keeping watch on your child's phone usage and behavior. We have the top options for Android and iOS here.
Posted By Simon Hill
ring alarm vs nest secure review 1415 1 720x720
Smart Home

Best Buy zaps price on Nest Secure alarm, Nest Cam, and Google Home Mini bundle

Best Buy zapped the price of Nest smart home security Nest Secure Alarm and Nest Cam Outdoor bundle and added a Google Home Mini. Nest Detect sensors watch your home inside and out. Stream Nest Cam video in real-time or view clips later.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
google creative lab drawalong ar
Mobile

Google Creative Lab’s new AR experiment helps you learn how to draw

Google's Creative Lab developed an experiment called Drawalong AR that could make it easier for aspiring artists to follow YouTube tutorials. The experiment essentially leverages Google's ARCore to create a virtual tracing paper.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
childish gambino pharos ar app
Mobile

Step into Childish Gambino’s musical universe with the Pharos AR app

Childish Gambino seems to be on a mission to take over everyone's smartphones. Now you can experience his musical and visual universe through his new Pharos AR app, available on Android now and iOS soon.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2019

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Solve a galaxy of problems with a simple reset of your S10

If your Samsung smartphone is acting up, then you may want to try resetting it. We'll show you how to overcome simple issues with a soft reset and also how to tackle bigger problems or prep it for sale with a factory reset.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

iFixit's teardown might show the reason the Galaxy Fold keeps breaking

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Fire HD 6 Kids Edition
Mobile

Need a minute to yourself? Buy some alone time with the best tablets for kids

Looking to keep those tiny fingers and brains busy? Tablets aren’t just for grown-ups, and many are kid-friendly! Here's our list of the best tablets for kids, with parental controls and plenty of tempting features to satisfy your…
Posted By Simon Hill