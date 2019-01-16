Digital Trends
Mobile

Huawei in for a rough year as feds investigate alleged trade secrets theft

Christian de Looper
By

It looks like the hot water Huawei is in is about to get even hotter. A U.S. federal investigation was launched against the company, which will examine whether or not the company stole trade secrets from U.S. companies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the probe is in its advanced stages, and an indictment against the company could soon be coming.

The new investigation reportedly grew out of a civil lawsuit against Huawei when a jury found that the company had misappropriated technology from a T-Mobile lab in Washington state. Huawei ultimately contested the case but admitted to two employees acting improperly in regard to a T-Mobile robotic device called “Tappy,” which was used to test smartphones. In 2014, T-Mobile sued Huawei for gaining access to the lab, taking photos of Tappy, and attempting to steal parts of the device. T-Mobile initially sought $500 million in damages but was ultimately only awarded $4.8 million in May 2017.

As mentioned, Huawei is also in hot water in the U.S. and has been facing accusations of being a national security threat for years, largely because of its ties to the Chinese government. Last year Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada at the request of the U.S. government, further heightening tensions between the companies. Wanzhou was charged with fraud for deceptive practices that ultimately allowed Huawei to avoid U.S. sanctions against Iran. Wanzhou is now awaiting possible extradition to the U.S.

Tensions aren’t likely to cool any time soon. According to reports, President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to ban U.S. companies from using products from Huawei. Government employees are already banned from using Huawei devices, but the new executive order could have significant implications when it comes to the deployment of network technology in the U.S.

Huawei may be facing issues in the U.S., but the company doesn’t seem to be suffering too much. It’s currently the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, trailing only Samsung — and beating out Apple. It gained the second spot in late 2018 and likely will continue to hold it for quite some time.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
exclusive hmd global return of nokia feature feat 2
Mobile

Rekindled yet again, Nokia’s next-gen phones offer more than just nostalgia

HMD Global, a startup that designs and builds Nokia Android smartphones, wants to put the Nokia brand name back “where it belongs.” It helps that it’s made up of ex-Nokia employees. We go behind the scenes to see how HMD formed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Andy Boxall
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

Our favorite Windows apps will help you get the most out of your new PC

Not sure what apps you should be downloading for your newfangled Windows device? Here are the best Windows apps, whether you need something to speed up your machine or access your Netflix queue. Check out our categories and favorite picks.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Mobile

Samsung rumored to mark 10 years of the Galaxy S line with a 5G model

Samsung is rumored to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy S10, called the Galaxy S10 X. The phone may be larger than the standard Galaxy S10 devices, and feature a very impressive specification sheet.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

The most expensive Galaxy S10 could be the priciest Galaxy phone we've seen

Not long now; with 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best drawing apps for the iPad Pro Apple Pencil
Mobile

Unleash your inner artist with the best drawing apps for the iPad Pro

The best drawing apps for the iPad Pro turn Apple's robust tablet into a canvas worthy of a true artist. Here are 20 of our current favorites, whether you're looking to keep things simple or take your art to the next level.
Posted By Simon Hill
CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019 recap: All the trends, products, and gadgets you missed

CES 2019 didn’t just give us a taste of the future, it offered a five-course meal. From 8K and Micro LED televisions to smart toilets, the show delivered with all the amazing gadgetry you could ask for. Here’s a look at all the big…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
mwc 2018 coverage feature
Android

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019: Complete Coverage

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are likely to dominate the news. For…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Mobile

C you soon? Rumors swirl of a USB-C port on 2019 iPhones

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
vivo nex s fingerprint sensor
Mobile

Biometric phone unlocks can’t be forced by feds, says U.S. judge

Fingerprint and face unlocks used to not be protected by the Fifth Amendment, but that may soon change. A judge in California has ruled biometric unlocking methods of all kinds are protected in the same way as passcodes.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

The Note 8 and S8 range now have access to the Android Pie beta

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
nostalgic old phones modern update classic motorola razr
Mobile

The Motorola Razr may return as a foldable phone — for $1,500

The Motorola Razr V3 is one of the world's most iconic phones, and it could be making a stylistic return in the form of a foldable Motorola smartphone -- but it may cost around $1,500. Is the nostalgia worth it?
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XS review
Mobile

The iPhone XS Battery Case's battery has a smaller capacity than previous cases

Apple has been rumored to be working on a new iPhone battery case for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now, those new cases are finally here, offering seven hours of extra use for each iPhone and are available for $129.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Join the Apple club with our complete guide to switching from Android to iOS

If Android simply isn’t cutting it for you anymore, then you might be considering Apple’s warm embrace. Here’s how to make the switch from Android to iOS without losing your contacts, sleep, or hair!
Posted By Simon Hill